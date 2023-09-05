Heat wave continues for DC region before cold front brings storms

Wednesday will continue the trend of heat ripping through our area this week. So when will it let up? Here’s…

Wednesday will continue the trend of heat ripping through our area this week. So when will it let up? Here’s what you need to know.

Records were broken on Tuesday with temperatures at all three major D.C.-area airports recording at 99 degrees.

Overall, the National Weather Service has labeled the beginning of the week as a Hazardous Weather Outlook, which means extra measures should be taken to shelter, stay cool and hydrated, and check up on those more vulnerable to the heat.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin told WTOP that Wednesday’s weather will feel like it’s reaching triple digits.

He added that a cold front moving into the area on Thursday will bring evening showers and storms but will keep the region heat-blanketed with an index in the upper 90s.

“The DMV is currently experiencing a sizzling September heat wave that shows no signs of letting up until the end of the week,” added 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

Temperatures this time of year are typically in the 80s, he added.

Any relief for the weekend?

According to Kevin Witt with the NWS, we may see some much needed rain soon to bring some cooling our way.

“There’s some thunderstorm activity starting Thursday into the weekend, which could bring us some relief. Without that rainfall … everything calls for high temperatures and near record heat.”

However, with the rain comes some risks for severe weather, including flooding.

“That’s going to trigger off some strong to severe storms. Maybe a couple of storms that produce damaging winds if we get the right setup, maybe even some large hail, but it’s too early to tell,” Witt said. “We can’t even roll out some isolated flooding too, because the ground is hard. … So we could see some quick runoff and flash flooding isn’t out of the question either.”

Staying healthy in high heat

With the extended period of heat, those moving around outdoors are at heightened risk for dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and a number of other heat-related conditions.

Knowing the signs of heat exposure can prevent a life-threatening situation. Should any of the following occur, get out of the heat, loosen any tight or heavy clothing and drink plenty of water:

Heat cramps: symptoms include painful muscle spasms, usually involving the abdominal muscles or legs

symptoms include painful muscle spasms, usually involving the abdominal muscles or legs Heat exhaustion: first signs are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache and weakness

first signs are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache and weakness Heat stroke: the most serious sign of overexposure. Symptoms include red, hot, dry skin, weak pulse, rapid breathing and changes in consciousness. Seek medical attention by calling 911.

If you are traveling, be sure to plan your day to include time and places to cool down and rehydrate. This is especially important for drivers with children or furry friends along for the ride.

Forecast

A cold front will creep into the region Thursday and will bring with it some late afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms, Rudin said.

“We’ll cool things down on Friday with daytime highs then in the lower 90s. We’re in the 80s for the upcoming weekend,” said Rudin. “That trend will continue Monday and Tuesday of next week.”

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT: Scattered clouds. Highs: 94-99. Heat Index: 100-105. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Thursday: HEAT ALERT: Partly cloudy, PM showers and storms possible. Highs: 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Possible showers. Highs: Lower 90s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Jessica Kronzer and Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

