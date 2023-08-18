Where to find 15 unique playgrounds in the DC area

With the large variety of playgrounds found across the D.C. area, children can discover a whole new world of play options that are often themed, accessible and nearby.

The D.C. region can be a perfect backdrop for more than living and working — it’s perfect for playing as well. With the large variety of playgrounds around the region, kids can discover a whole new world of play options that are often themed, accessible and nearby.

WTOP searched for not-so-average swing-and-slide setups, opting for playgrounds that are sure to encourage fun-filled adventures.

There are a total of 246 playgrounds in Prince George’s County, Maryland, but there are more than 25 that truly stand apart as what are called Imagination Playgrounds. Angel Waldron, the spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County in Maryland, said that the Imagination Playgrounds are the most modern playground locations in the county and each is themed with a specific subject: dinosaurs, pirates or “The Wizard of Oz.” The number of themed playgrounds continues to grow.

“We’re opening a new playground every other month now if not more than that,” Waldron said. Part of this growth is thanks to a partnership the county has with KABOOM!, which recruits volunteers from the community to help build or renovate play spaces. Waldron said the goal is to eventually have one playground in every single neighborhood in the county.

Waldron sees playgrounds as great promoters of physical activity and social skills. “It’s been a win for all parties involved to be able to work together to get these really nice amenities quickly delivered to our community,” she said.

One of the many notable and unique playgrounds in the area is Mitchellville South Park in Bowie, Maryland. Waldron said it is the first fully accessible playground in Prince George’s County for children with special needs, with features, such as ramps for wheelchairs, “learning panels” with animal sounds, shade canopies and a wheelchair-accessible swing.

“Probably my favorite,” Waldron said, “just because it ensures that every child has the ability to play without any obstacles.”

In Alexandria, Virginia, there are 42 public playgrounds that are managed by the Department of Recreation. One of the more unique playgrounds in the city is the Woodbine Tot Lot, which was renovated in 2020 thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation Mid-Atlantic chapter, and features a fire truck theme, according to Judy Lo, the principal planner of Capital Development for the City of Alexandria, Virginia’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities.

If you’re in search of more unique playgrounds, WTOP has mapped these and more playgrounds below (listed from North to South):

Wheaton Regional Park Playground (2000 Shorefield Road, Silver Spring, Maryland) (A musical carousel and a replica 1863 C.P. Huntington engine train that families can board for a scenic tour of the woods and meadows) Cabin John Regional Park Playground (7400 Tuckerman Lane, Bethesda, Maryland) (Miniature train rides) Whitemarsh Park Playground (16500 White Marsh Park Drive, Bowie, Maryland) (Sports theme) Heurich Park Playground (6001 Ager Road, Chillum, Maryland) (Comic book hero theme) Mitchellville South Park (15540 Peach Walker Drive, Bowie, Maryland) (Fully accessible) Turkey Thicket Recreation Center Playground (1100 Michigan Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.) (Village- and transportation-themed with design elements like mountains, a train and train tracks and roadways) Palisades Community Center Playground (5200 Sherier Place NW, Washington, D.C.) (Native American-themed and pays tribute to the Potomac River settlement) Harry Thomas Recreation Center Playground (1743 Lincoln Road NE, Washington, D.C.) (Fibonacci spiral theme with nature-inspired colors and spirals found throughout the space to represent the golden ratio) Rosedale Recreation Center Playground (1701 Gales St. NE, Washington, D.C.) (Mini version of the National Mall with recreations of the U.S. Capitol, White House, Lincoln Memorial, MLK Memorial and more) Anacostia Park Pirate Ship Playground (1800 Anacostia Drive SE, Washington, D.C.) (Large pirate ship) Clemyjontri Park Playground (6317 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Virginia (Accessible and designed for those who use wheelchairs, walkers, or braces, or who have sensory or developmental disabilities) Chestnut Hills Park Playground (2807 N Harrison St., Arlington, Virginia) (Education theme) Mosaic Park (538 N Pollard St., Arlington, Virginia) (Rock climbing walls) Woodbine Tot Lot (1509 Woodbine St., Alexandria, Virginia) (Fire truck theme) Chessie’s Big Backyard (6601 Telegraph Road, Alexandria, Virginia) (A playground with a nature theme, a playground with a nautical theme with a pirate ship and a lighthouse and a carousel adjacent to a spray ground that are both Chesapeake Bay-themed)

