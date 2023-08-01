Commanders’ Jamin Davis due back in court after judge rejects reckless driving plea deal

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was on the practice field in Ashburn Tuesday morning -- Thursday he'll be back in a Leesburg, Virginia courtroom, after a judge rejected a plea agreement for reckless driving.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Stephen Sincavage wasn’t satisfied with the deal Davis and his attorneys had reached with Loudoun County prosecutors that came as Davis appeals a September 2022 conviction in District Court.

In the lower court, a judge found Davis guilty of driving 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway, near Evergreen Ridge Drive, on March 28, 2022, at approximately 1 in the afternoon.

The district court found Davis guilty, and sentenced him to 30 days in jail. In addition, he was fined and had his license suspended. District court convictions are appealed to the county’s circuit court.

On Monday, prosecutors and Davis’s attorney reached an agreement that he would plead guilty, but serve a maximum of eight days in jail.

Sincavage rejected the proposed agreement, pointing to Davis’s previous driving record. In 2021 Davis was charged with reckless driving— going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone — but the charge was reduced to a speeding infraction, with a $150 fine.

