High winds, heavy downpours as scattered storms descend on DC area

Strong July sunshine is helping to destabilize the hot and humid air mass across the D.C. area, bringing severe weather with it. Here’s what you need to know.

“Showers and storms will end well after midnight after a cold front comes through,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said, adding that there was hail in some areas and strong winds throughout the region.

The National Weather Service severe thunderstorm watch expired at 10 p.m. on Monday, but strong thunderstorms are projected to continue throughout the area for one to three more hours. Those storms could include heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The heavy downpour has triggered a flash flood warning till 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday in East Central Baltimore County and Southwestern Harford County in northern Maryland.

There is also a Special Marine Warning till midnight that includes the Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge in D.C. to Indian Head, Maryland.

Special Marine Warning including the Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD and Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD until 12:00 AM EDT

Forecast

Behind a weak cold front it will be slightly less humid on Tuesday, with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms that won’t last long.

“Northwesterly winds will transport smoke back into the region, leading to poor air quality, and fireworks displays may make the air quality even worse Tuesday evening,” Stinneford said. There is a “Code Orange” air quality alert for the Fourth of July.

Hot and humid weather will stay Wednesday through Friday with a risk of afternoon and evening storms.

Monday afternoon: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Monday night: Thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Storms may be severe. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Code Orange air quality alert. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Highs low to mid 90s.

Friday: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Current weather

