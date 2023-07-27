Are you thinking about your car amid the scorching temperatures?

Tips to avoid big-ticket repairs during the dog days of summer.

A heat wave can do a number on your car, especially when it comes to the record temperatures we’re seeing in the D.C. region this week. The extreme heat has led to more cars coming into one area auto repair shop.

“A lot of cars are overheating,” said Andy Sparacino at Hanagan’s Tire & Auto Repair in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

He said right now, vehicles are coming in with broken cooling fans and air conditioning systems that are not working. Tire issues, like worn tires and overinflated tires that fail in the heat, are also being seen.

So, what can drivers do to prevent a big-ticket repair during the dog days of summer?

Sparacino said maintenance, or a lack thereof, is a big contributor to these types of car issues. That’s why he said owners should take a minute and look over their cars.

“The best thing to do is look under your hood, look at your radiator fluid, check your [tires’] air pressure,” he said.

When checking all fluids, make sure you are also up-to-date on an oil change. With tires, make sure they’re not overinflated — the proper PSI can be found usually on the tire or on the driver’s side door.

Also, give your car breaks during the intense heat.

“Try to take it easy on the car itself, just like you would yourself outside chopping down a tree or cutting the grass,” Sparacino said.

Avoid idling the car for long periods of time with the A/C on as well, because the air that would go through the grills when you are driving isn’t there and can be rough on the car.

“You need that air pushing through the grill to cool everything down,” he said.

