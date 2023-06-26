‘Surfing’ on top of Metro train leads to a deadly accident

What is 'subway surfing'? While the viral trend may conjure images of fun times, it has deadly consequences — and Metro’s general manager is asking people to stop.

A person was struck and killed by a Red Line train between Rhode Island Ave and Brookland just after 5 p.m. on June 20. The general manager of the D.C. transit agency, Randy Clarke, confirmed to NBC Washington that person was actually surfing.

“We had an individual that trespassed outside of the train and had a tragic incident,” Clarke said Sunday.

The 115 passengers were evacuated from the train as crews recovered the body.

Subway surfing is a TikTok trend where people climb out of the train, get on top and ride it as a stunt. The videos are getting millions of views.

“I think it’s fair to say we need people to stay in the trains,” Clarke told NBC Washington reporter Adam Tuss. “There’s no scenario where we want someone on the tracks or the right away or getting on top of a train.”

NEW – Metro confirms to @nbcwashington that a rider “trespassed” outside of a train this past week and was killed near the Rhode Island Avenue station. “Train surfing” as it’s known has become a growing and dangerous social media trend. #wmata pic.twitter.com/002gqzEuPo — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) June 25, 2023

The trend is not only affecting the D.C. area — it’s also happening in New York. One teenager died and another was hospitalized subway surfing in Brooklyn.

TikTok, in a statement to NBC Washington, said subway surfing predates its platform but it’s working to remove those videos.

