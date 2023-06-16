Juneteenth: What’s open, what’s closed in DC, Md., Va.

Here's what's open and what's closed in the D.C. area Monday in honor of Juneteenth.

In 2021, Congress approved a bill to make June 19 — Juneteenth — the 12th federal holiday. Most local governments in the D.C. area also observe Juneteenth.

The day marks a celebration of a significant moment in American history when, in 1865, a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans they were free and the Civil War had ended.

Metro

Metrorail trains will run on a Saturday schedule Monday from 5 a.m. to midnight in observance of Juneteenth. Metrobus will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess customers may make a separate reservation to travel Monday, but all pre-scheduled subscription trips will be canceled.

DC

Some District services will be affected due to the federal holiday, but many city employees will continue working to maintain essential operations.

The following District offices and services will be open or operational:

Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor pools, spray parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields

DC Circulator and DC Streetcar

Access to emergency shelters

The Downtown Day Services Center

Zoe’s Doors

The following D.C. services will be modified in observance of Juneteenth:

The Department of Public Works will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed Monday, except for approved Business Improvement Districts and Clean Teams. Residential drop off resumes Tuesday.

The following will be closed:

Public schools, both in person and virtual

Department of Parks and Recreation rec centers, community centers and indoor aquatic centers

Public libraries

Department of Human Services Economic Security and Administration Service Centers

DC Health and Wellness Center

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations closed Saturday and Monday

Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and All-American Job Centers

DC Health’s Vital Records Division and Licensing and Renewal Division

Traffic and parking

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect, but all other parking enforcement is suspended.

D.C.’s Department of Transportation will not run normal reversible lane operations Monday on Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW and on Rock Creek Parkway.

Mail service

There will be no mail delivery or P.O. box services Monday and United States Postal Service offices will be closed.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is closed Monday.

Anne Arundel County

All county offices are closed, as are the landfill and the recycling centers.

Normal collections will occur.

Calvert County

County offices and senior centers are closed.

All county parks, pools, Breezy Point Beach and Campground and Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will remain open with normal hours.

Check the county’s website for more.

Charles County

Government offices and the County Animal Care Center in Hughesville will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open for recreational activities.

All indoor and outdoor pools are closed.

Howard County

County offices are closed, as are the 50+ centers, courts and the animal shelter. Belmont Manor and Historic Park and the county’s historical sites are also closed.

County parks are open.

Trash, recycling, food scrap and yard trim services are still going and the Alpha Ridge Landfill is open.

The Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter community centers are open, as is the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex.

Parking regulations and fees are in effect, and RTA is running on a regular weekday schedule.

Check the county’s website for the full listings.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed Monday, as well as staff offices, courts and libraries.

Community recreation and senior centers are closed Monday.

Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters are free Monday

The Shady Grove Processing and Transfer Station is closed.

Trash and recycling collected by the county will slide by one day.

Prince George’s County

County offices are closed Monday, except for public safety agencies.

The Animal Services Facility at Brown Station Road is closed.

Bulky trash collection is by appointment only. Regular collections resume Tuesday.

TheBus will operate as scheduled.

Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services, including dialysis transportation, will not operate Monday.

The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement is closed.

The county’s 311 system will be closed Monday. Residents can still submit requests at countyclick311.com.

Virginia

Virginia made Juneteenth a state holiday in 2020.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that HOV restrictions will be lifted Monday on Interstate 66, including no tolls on I-66 inside the Capital Beltway.

City of Alexandria

On Monday, city government offices are closed, as well as courts.

Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the week of Juneteenth.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria on Eisenhower Avenue will be closed.

The health department office at King Street, the Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center are closed.

Emergency hotlines will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Libraries are closed Monday.

Parking enforcement are suspended Monday at metered spaces and residential permit areas. Temporary No Parking Signs will be enforced.

The city’s impound lot is closed.

The Charles Houston Recreation Center and Patrick Henry Recreation Center are open Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other City recreation and nature centers, including Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility, will be closed.

The DASH bus operates on a regular weekday schedule.

Arlington County

Arlington County government offices and facilities are closed Monday, as well as courts. The Permit Office is also closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed Monday.

Libraries are closed.

Parks and recreation administrative offices are closed Monday; this includes community centers. Classes are closed. Parks and outdoor amenities are open.

Parking in metered areas will not be enforced.

ART and STAR buses operate on a regular schedule Monday.

Trash and recycling schedules are operating on a normal schedule.

Fairfax County

County offices and courts are closed. Public libraries are closed Monday.

The I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex are open.

There is no change in trash and recycling collection.

Prince William County

The Prince William County government is closed Monday, including courts, libraries and community centers.

