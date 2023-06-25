How to save money on cooling your house this summer

The summer heat has arrived in the D.C. area. Pepco has some tips on how to save money while keeping your house cool.

You can save money and energy when the weather is hot by setting your thermostat a few degrees higher than normal, according to Pepco, which serves customers in D.C. and parts of Maryland.

Another tip is to lower your blinds and close your drapes during the hottest part of the day to keep the cool air inside. Just make sure that air ducts and fans are not blocked by furniture.

Consider a tune-up for your air conditioner, Pepco said, and change filters to make the system run more efficiently.

If you have ceiling fans, the company suggests turning them on to evenly distribute cool air throughout the house. And, if they’re reversible, those fans should be spinning counterclockwise for summer.

Another tip is to run appliances like clothes dryers and dishwashers at night when it’s cooler.

Pepco customers can sign up for usage alerts online. Those alerts can show you how and when you’re using energy and let you know when you’re heading toward a bill that’s higher than usual.

