Fancy an afternoon full of ice cream at the National Harbor?

How does an afternoon full of ice cream sound? The inaugural National Ice Cream Festival is taking place Saturday at National Harbor’s Spirit Park.

Organizer Rich Shea told WTOP that around a dozen different vendors would be offering samples, including local shops and companies like Dolci Gelati, Nicecream, Tyson’s Creamery and Lickity Split.

“I think all these ice cream companies are going to be bringing their A-game with their best flavors at the event,” Shea said.

The fest will also feature live music performances, DJs, food vendors and adult beverages.

There will also be games and entertainment for kids.

Individual entry passes and packages can be purchased online or at the gate. A family package costs $55 and includes two adult and two kid entry passes as well as five tasting tickets. A sampling ticket for 10 ice cream samples costs $20. The festival says that all tastings are in a 2 ounce cup.

Attendees will also get to vote for their favorite ice cream flavor and crown the “Nation’s Favorite Ice Cream.” Or at least, the best at the festival.

The event runs from 1 p.m. — 9 p.m. For security purposes, attendees can only bring clear plastic bags.

