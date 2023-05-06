Hundreds of kids gifted with new sneakers in DC, Montgomery Co.

Hundreds of local children received a new pair of sneakers at an event on Saturday hosted by a North Carolina based church with the goal of donating millions of shoes by the end of the year.

On Saturday, 500 kids received a new pair of sneakers at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division at an event sponsored by Elevation Church’s outreach group.

Elevation Outreach partners with organizations around the world to meet the needs of local communities.

John Nichols, the organization’s outreach director, said giving kids shoes not only helps parents, but makes kids feel confident to face the world.

“If we can come in and fill that fiscal and financial need for your family, that takes the burden off of them,” Nichols said. “Then, they may be able to use that money for schooling, child care, housing, food, whatever.”

Samaritan’s Feet also volunteered and provided a “Hope Tote,” with an encouraging message inside for kids. Kyle Alexander, the nonprofit’s regional programming manager, said this is part of their effort to give away 10 million shoes this year.

“Our volunteers actually sit down with a kid and they talk about what their dreams are and what they want to do with their lives and get them excited and motivate them, encourage them,” said Alexander. “And the shoes are just a vehicle to share hope and love and encouragement.”

MPD along with the DC Police Foundation helped the organizations have the largest impact possible by finding those most in need to be recipients. Rebecca Schwartz from the DC Police Foundation said the event is not only about the spirit of service, but also about building trust.

“You need to have a police force that’s representative of the community you serve, that wants to engage with the community you serve, and that’s also from the community,” said Schwartz. “We want the community, the kids, the families to know that police are here to be supportive.”

On Saturday, the group was also at the Deanwood Recreation Center and in Silver Spring, Maryland, gifting shoes and socks to kids.

In total, they distributed over 900 shoes in one day.