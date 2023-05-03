3 boats catch on fire at Columbia Island Marina overnight

Three boats were destroyed by a fire at Columbia Island Marina early Sunday, according to D.C.-area officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. about a fire at the marina.

Update Columbia Island Marina. 3 vessels well involved. DC Fireboats working in unified command with @ArlingtonVaFD land units have extinguished all visible fire. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/xskmFhgDB1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 28, 2023

D.C. firefighters worked with Arlington’s fire department to extinguish the flames before it spread to any other boats.

There were no injuries, according to fire officials.

Foam was used to put out the fire which was a result of flammable liquid burning on the surface of the water.

Authorities did not say exactly what started the fire, the cost of the damage involved or if the boats had any occupants when the fire started.

