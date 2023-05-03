Live Radio
Home » Local News » 3 boats catch on…

3 boats catch on fire at Columbia Island Marina overnight

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

May 28, 2023, 9:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three boats were damaged by a fire at Columbia Island Marina early Sunday, according to D.C.-area officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. about a fire at the marina.

D.C. firefighters worked with Arlington’s fire department to extinguish the flames before it spread to any other boats.

There were no injuries, according to fire officials.

Foam was used to put out the fire which was a result of flammable liquid burning on the surface of the water.

Authorities did not say exactly what started the fire, the cost of the damage involved or if the boats had any occupants when the fire started.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up