Paving on part of Capital Beltway in Md. to start week of April 23

Starting the week of April 23, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews will start overnight milling and paving at a number of locations along the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

The work will happen from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. MDOT SHA said the work should be completed by late spring, weather permitting.

Crews will be working in the following locations:

Interstate 495 Inner Loop (eastbound) between the bridge over Northwest Branch east of Maryland Route 193 (University Boulevard) and the Prince George’s County line

I-495 Outer Loop (westbound) between Maryland Route 193 and Seminary Road

I-495 Inner Loop (eastbound) between the Seminary Road Bridge and just east of Route 29 (Columbia Pike)

I-495 Inner Loop (eastbound) between Maryland Route 193 and Maryland Route 97 (Georgia Avenue)

Intestate 95/I-495 Inner Loop (southbound) between the I-95 interchange in College Park and the Interstate 295 (Anacostia Freeway) interchange at Oxon Hill

I-495 Inner Loop (southbound) between the Montgomery-Prince George’s county line and Cherry Hill Road

Drivers will encounter lane shifts and triple-lane closures. The closure of three travel lanes will give a cushion between the paved area and the open travel lane, MDOT SHA said. Also, it will provide a safe work zone for drivers and crews.

“The State Highway Administration understands that roadwork can be an inconvenience, but the work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable highway network,” MDOT SHA said in a news release. “Once the work is complete, motorists will have an improved ride quality on I-95 and I-495.”

MDOT SHA asks drivers to “slow down, be patient, allow extra travel time, stay alert and move over when approaching a work zone.”