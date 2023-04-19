Earth Day 2023: How to celebrate and give back around the DC area

Whether you plan to get your hands and boots dirty in a river cleanup or volunteer at your local farmers' market, here are some Earth Day events and activities happening in the D.C. area this weekend.

Whether you plan to get your hands and boots dirty in a river cleanup or volunteer at your local farmers market, here are some Earth Day events and activities happening in the D.C. area this weekend.

Virginia

Jennie Dean Park — EcoAction Arlington

On Sunday, the environmental advocacy group EcoAction Arlington will be holding a park cleanup at Jennie Dean Park. From 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers can join the organizers in paying tribute to Earth Day by cleaning up the park.

Virtual Marathon — Moon Joggers

Virtual Run Events, sponsored by Moon Joggers, is holding a virtual 1K to 26.2-mile run with 15% of proceeds going toward Wild Earth Allies, whose mission is to protect vital areas and inspire collaborative action.

Arlington Mount Vernon — Trail Earth Day Invasive Honeysuckle Removal

The Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail group are celebrating Earth Day by removing invasive bush honeysuckle from the trail near the 14th Street Bridge by using pruners, folding saws and loppers to cut away branches.

Alexandria — Spring2ACTion

On Wednesday, April 26, Spring2ACTion will be celebrating its 13th year of giving back and collaborating within the community. They will also be celebrating Alexandria’s Giving Day with a 24-hour online event to connect donors to the charitable causes they care about most and give back.

Chantilly — Earth Day Fairfax

Fairfax County is holding its Earth Day celebration on Saturday at Sully Historic Site in Chantilly. The event is free, but parking is $10. You can find more information on the Earth Day Fairfax website.

Loudoun — Earth Day Extravaganza

Learn about environmental issues with activities, education demonstrations and more. The free event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve in Leesburg.

Maryland

Hyattsville — ECO City Farms

ECO City Farms, a nonprofit agricultural education organization, will be hosting its annual Earth Day celebration with activities fit for the whole family. On Saturday, there will be a seedling sale of herbs and flowers, a local farmer/vendor pop-up and kid-friendly activities.

Oxon Hill — Potomac Riverkeeper Network

Break out your rain boots and wear a raggy T-shirt because the Potomac Riverkeeper Network is hosting a cleanup on the Oxon Cove and Oxon Run streams. All volunteers are welcome, and to accommodate for multiple groups, the cleanup will be broken into two shifts on Saturday: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the other from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The District

Downtown D.C. — Charismatic Creations

This fun-filled adult event celebrates farmers of color and American agriculture. At the Earth Day weekend spirited sole garden party, there will be live music, refreshments made by local farmers, and a celebration of style and footwear. A percentage of the proceeds earned from ticket sales will go toward providing different D.C. organizations with sneakers.

Anacostia — Anacostia Riverkeeper

On Saturday morning, environmental group Anacostia Riverkeeper will be hosting a river cleanup of the Anacostia River in Southeast. From 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will help clean up trash and other litter from the river. Organizers recommend wearing closed-toe shoes and long sleeves.

Georgetown — “Plogging” with Outdoor Voices and [gather]

On Saturday morning, athleticwear brand Outdoor Voices is partnering with New York nonprofit [gather] to hold a “plog” — pick up litter and jog — around the Georgetown neighborhood. While the two brands are female-focused, all genders are welcome to join and give back to their community with their community. Stick around after the event for the chance to win an OV Exercise Dress.

And if you can’t physically give back, you can donate to some D.C.-area charities and nonprofits, such as Green America, Greenpeace, the Sierra Club and many of the organizations mentioned above.