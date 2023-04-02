Live Radio
Home » Local News » 2 Tenn. men caught…

2 Tenn. men caught trying to brings handguns onto flights at Reagan, Dulles airports

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 18, 2023, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Tennessee men at two different D.C.-area airports were stopped from bringing handguns onto their flights over the weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said.

On Saturday, officers stopped a Tennessee man from bringing his .40 caliber gun onto a flight from Reagan National Airport. The gun wasn’t loaded, but TSA officers also found two loaded gun magazines with 19 bullets.

The handgun was detected at the security checkpoint when the X-ray unit alerted to the man’s carry-on bag. The bag was searched, and the weapon was confiscated by a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officer.

TSA officers stopped a man with this handgun and ammunition inside his carry-on bag at the Reagan National Airport security checkpoint on April 15. (Courtesy Transportation Security Administration)

The man was cited on a weapons charge. It was the 11th firearm caught at Reagan National checkpoints this year, according to TSA data.

Then, on Sunday, another man from Tennessee was stopped from bringing his .380 caliber handgun onto a flight from Dulles International Airport. TSA said that gun was loaded with six bullets, with an additional seven bullets packed in a gun magazine.

TSA officers stopped a man with this handgun at the Washington Dulles International Airport security checkpoint on April 16. (Courtesy Transportation Security Administration)

Just like in the incident at Reagan National, the handgun was detected at the security checkpoint. The man told officials that he forgot he had the weapon with him. He also received a weapons charge.

Both men are also facing stiff civil penalties of up to $15,000.

So far this year, seven firearms have been caught at Dulles checkpoints, according to TSA data. In January, an Alexandria, Virginia, man was stopped from bring his 9mm handgun with 10 bullets onto a flight from Dulles.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to see travelers carrying their firearms and ammunition to the security checkpoint here at Reagan National Airport and airports across the country,” John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a news release. “It has been decades — long before TSA existed — that a regulation has been in place that prohibits passengers from possessing firearms during a flight.”

Firearms are not permitted to go through security checkpoints because passengers should not have access to them during flights, even if they have concealed carry permits or are enrolled in TSA Precheck, the TSA says.

Last year, TSA discovered more than 6,500 firearms at airport security checkpoints across the country — 88% of them were loaded.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up