MARCH MADNESS: Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | What to expect on Day 2 | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Local News » Programs offer discounted rides…

Programs offer discounted rides to help keep drunk drivers off DC-area roads

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

From March Madness celebrations to St. Patrick’s Day festivities, it’ll be a wild weekend in the D.C. area, and there are a few programs offering discounted rides to help keep drunk drivers off the roads.

Kurt Erickson, president of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, said that drivers should be just as cautious as they would be on New Year’s Eve.

Nationwide, 45% of all traffic deaths this weekend will be a result of drunk driving; in the D.C. metro area, that number is 25%.

“Still far too many,” stressed Erickson. “Still one out of four.”

He said his organization is offering an alternative to anyone who shouldn’t be behind the wheel through their Sober Rider Program. Lyft is offering a $15.00 credit through the program. Almost 85,000 people have participated since it began 32 years ago.

It’ll be in operation at 4 p.m. Friday and will run until 4 a.m. Saturday. “We always anticipate a higher level of ridership,” added Erickson. “The program is only as good as the number of people that use it.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office is also offering $15 credits today and tomorrow.

Anyone heading out this weekend that may not be drinking, taking steps to fight drunk driving could still help make a difference. If you see someone driving impaired, call 911 in the District or Maryland or call 77 in Virginia.

It’s also important to wear your seatbelt, an effective measure that could reduce death. “Buckle up,” added Erickson. “It could be a lifesaving move.”

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up