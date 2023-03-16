March Madness 2023: Where to find deals in the DC area

In honor of this year's college basketball tournament, here is a list of March Madness deals in the D.C. area.

March Madness — also known as the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament — is here.

It’s a time of the year where fans in the D.C. region and all over the country watch their favorite college teams compete in the tournament, with the hope of winning the championship.

They can just watch from the comforts of their own homes, or go to their local bars or restaurants to catch the action.

Here is a list of March Madness deals in the region.

The Irish pub, located north of D.C.’s Dupont Circle, is offering specials for March Madness, except for St. Patrick’s Day, including $20 domestic buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud and Bud Light, $25 Michelob Ultra Seltzers and Mic Ultra buckets, and $4 ATP and Narragansett Drafts.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a reputation of being the “official chicken wing of March Madness.” They are offering six free boneless wings if a game goes into overtime at its D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia locations. People can eat the wings with its two new signature sauces, Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic, while watching the games.

Cleveland Park Bar and Grill on Connecticut Avenue will be offering $7 shots of Clutch Vodka, while they show the tournament on over 40 HDTVs on its rooftop. It will open at noon.

Duke’s Grocery, which has locations in Navy Yard and Foggy Bottom, is offering a deal where people can buy five drinks and get one for free while they watch the games. The drinks will be any consolidation of Narragansett, New Amsterdam, Jameson, Fuller’s London Pride, Pimm’s and High Noon.

Kalypso’s Sports Tavern in Reston will have a Burger and Beer Bracket Buster during the tournament, where it will be showing the games on its 31 TVs. The Mediterranean restaurant’s burgers are $6.99 during the tournament.

Old Town Pour House in Gaithersburg will make people feel like they are at the tournament. They’re offering a 96-ounce Mega Mule, served in a shareable mug while people watch on their giant HDTV’s from March 14 to April 3.

Taco Bamba are offering its happy hour special from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at its Ballston, Gaithersburg, Landmark, Rockville and Vienna locations for March Madness. The $5 special includes the Margarita Bambera, Sangria, and Michelada drinks and The Jeffrey taco.

The Admiral in Dupont Circle is ready for the tournament with a dozen big screen TVs. They will have drink specials of a 16-ounce Bud Light for $5.50, Bud Light bucket of five bottles for $27, Michelob ULTRA Pitcher for $18 and a margarita glass for $9. The Admiral will also have food specials of $12 chicken steak egg rolls, $9 chicken bites and $7 hand cut fries.

The Town Tavern, located in Adams Morgan, will have its specials of $15 Bud Light Pitchers, $5 Bud/Bud Light bottles, burger baskets, wings and more during all games. People can book their game-watching party of up to 10 of their friends where there will be 15 HD flat-screen TVs with live satellite feed and real time surround sound.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this story.