Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in the DC area

Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

February 9, 2023, 8:35 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this Sunday for Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. but the pregame show will air starting at 1 p.m.

Whether you’re actually watching the game, just checking for commercials or waiting to see the halftime show, you’ll need to figure out where to watch — of course, that’s if you haven’t done so already.

Whatever the case, WTOP has a list of local bars offering specials for the big game and others that are home to Chiefs and Eagles fans.

See the list of establishments you might consider below:

BLACKFINN

Official Kansas City Chiefs Bar in DC

1620 I Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006 | 202-429-4350

Game Day Special: Boulevard Tank 7 on tap and Boulevard Wheat cans. It’s $5 for a can, $24 for a bucket and $8 for a pint.

 

SIGN OF THE WHALE 

The Eagles Bar of DC

1825 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036 | (202) 964-6200

Game Day: Tables are all booked, but bar seating is first come, first serve. It’s suggested that guests come early, at around 3 p.m., if they want to grab seating for the game.

 

LOU’S CITY BAR

1400 Irving Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20010 | 202-849-2782

Game Day Special: On Super Bowl Sunday, Lou’s City is offering discounted domestic beer pitchers and towers, $4 cans of Budweiser Supreme, and select bottles and cans of imported beer for $6.

Reservations are not being accepted. To secure a table or bar seat for the game, early arrival is suggested. This bar has a 300-person standing capacity but will likely reach capacity by halftime.

JACK ROSE DINING SALOON 

2007 18th St NW Washington, D.C. 20009 | 202-588-7388

Game Day Special: Join the Saloon’s Super Bowl Viewing Party. For $65, you’ll get reserved seating in direct view of their large-format projector screen, a Bourbon Whiskey Tasting of Heaven Hill limited expressions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., bottomless beer from Union Brewery, Coors & Narragansett, unlimited Winter Bourbon Punch and Game-Day Welcome Platter.

SPORTS & SOCIAL BETHESDA

11800 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852 | 240-747-3006

Game Day Special: Sports and Social is offering premium seating for their Big Game Bash. For $25, you can get a premium seat with your choice of a beer or non-alcoholic drink.

AUGIE’S BEER GARDEN

1106 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 | 703-721-3970

Game Day Special: The Augie’s Sampler that includes buffalo wings, steak & cheese egg rolls, fried mozzarella, Nashville Chicken Tenders and fries with a trio of dipping sauces.

