Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in the DC area

WTOP has a list of local bars that are offering specials for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this Sunday for Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. but the pregame show will air starting at 1 p.m.

Whether you’re actually watching the game, just checking for commercials or waiting to see the halftime show, you’ll need to figure out where to watch — of course, that’s if you haven’t done so already.

Whatever the case, WTOP has a list of local bars offering specials for the big game and others that are home to Chiefs and Eagles fans.

See the list of establishments you might consider below:

Official Kansas City Chiefs Bar in DC

1620 I Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006 | 202-429-4350

Game Day Special: Boulevard Tank 7 on tap and Boulevard Wheat cans. It’s $5 for a can, $24 for a bucket and $8 for a pint.

The Eagles Bar of DC

1825 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036 | (202) 964-6200

Game Day: Tables are all booked, but bar seating is first come, first serve. It’s suggested that guests come early, at around 3 p.m., if they want to grab seating for the game.

1400 Irving Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20010 | 202-849-2782

Game Day Special: On Super Bowl Sunday, Lou’s City is offering discounted domestic beer pitchers and towers, $4 cans of Budweiser Supreme, and select bottles and cans of imported beer for $6.

Reservations are not being accepted. To secure a table or bar seat for the game, early arrival is suggested. This bar has a 300-person standing capacity but will likely reach capacity by halftime.

2007 18th St NW Washington, D.C. 20009 | 202-588-7388

Game Day Special: Join the Saloon’s Super Bowl Viewing Party. For $65, you’ll get reserved seating in direct view of their large-format projector screen, a Bourbon Whiskey Tasting of Heaven Hill limited expressions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., bottomless beer from Union Brewery, Coors & Narragansett, unlimited Winter Bourbon Punch and Game-Day Welcome Platter.

11800 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852 | 240-747-3006

Game Day Special: Sports and Social is offering premium seating for their Big Game Bash. For $25, you can get a premium seat with your choice of a beer or non-alcoholic drink.

1106 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 | 703-721-3970

Game Day Special: The Augie’s Sampler that includes buffalo wings, steak & cheese egg rolls, fried mozzarella, Nashville Chicken Tenders and fries with a trio of dipping sauces.