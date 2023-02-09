Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in the DC area

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this Sunday for Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. but the pregame show will air starting at 1 p.m.
Whether you’re actually watching the game, just checking for commercials or waiting to see the halftime show, you’ll need to figure out where to watch — of course, that’s if you haven’t done so already.
Whatever the case, WTOP has a list of local bars offering specials for the big game and others that are home to Chiefs and Eagles fans.
See the list of establishments you might consider below:
BLACKFINN
Official Kansas City Chiefs Bar in DC
1620 I Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006 | 202-429-4350
Game Day Special: Boulevard Tank 7 on tap and Boulevard Wheat cans. It’s $5 for a can, $24 for a bucket and $8 for a pint.
SIGN OF THE WHALE
The Eagles Bar of DC
1825 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036 | (202) 964-6200
Game Day: Tables are all booked, but bar seating is first come, first serve. It’s suggested that guests come early, at around 3 p.m., if they want to grab seating for the game.
LOU’S CITY BAR
1400 Irving Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20010 | 202-849-2782
Game Day Special: On Super Bowl Sunday, Lou’s City is offering discounted domestic beer pitchers and towers, $4 cans of Budweiser Supreme, and select bottles and cans of imported beer for $6.
Reservations are not being accepted. To secure a table or bar seat for the game, early arrival is suggested. This bar has a 300-person standing capacity but will likely reach capacity by halftime.
JACK ROSE DINING SALOON
2007 18th St NW Washington, D.C. 20009 | 202-588-7388
Game Day Special: Join the Saloon’s Super Bowl Viewing Party. For $65, you’ll get reserved seating in direct view of their large-format projector screen, a Bourbon Whiskey Tasting of Heaven Hill limited expressions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., bottomless beer from Union Brewery, Coors & Narragansett, unlimited Winter Bourbon Punch and Game-Day Welcome Platter.
SPORTS & SOCIAL BETHESDA
11800 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852 | 240-747-3006
Game Day Special: Sports and Social is offering premium seating for their Big Game Bash. For $25, you can get a premium seat with your choice of a beer or non-alcoholic drink.
AUGIE’S BEER GARDEN
1106 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 | 703-721-3970
Game Day Special: The Augie’s Sampler that includes buffalo wings, steak & cheese egg rolls, fried mozzarella, Nashville Chicken Tenders and fries with a trio of dipping sauces.
