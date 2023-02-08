Where are the best places to escape the kids for a night? DC is home to some of the nation’s top hotels

While you have to go to Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, to stay at the best hotel in the country, the 10th best is right here in the District — the Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C.

Need a fancy staycation, or want to put the in-laws up in the best spot in town when they pay a visit? The newest ranking for the top hotels in the country are out, and plenty in the D.C. region made the cut.

While you have to go to Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, to stay at the best hotel in the country, the 10th best is right here in the District — the Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C.

“It has a lot of personalized amenities, one-on-one customer service that left guests feeling really excited and satisfied,” said Zach Watson, an editor with U.S. News and World Report, which released the rankings.

He helped compile the new list that was released Tuesday. Watson told WTOP that the top hotels across America tended to focus on personalization for vacationers. The No. 2 hotel in D.C. is also a fantastic location for taking in some of D.C.’s best sites.

“The Hay Adams is basically on Lafayette Square. Its restaurant, The Lafayette, even has views of the White House. That location is obviously key,” said Watson.

No. 3 in D.C. went to The Jefferson Washington.

The Jefferson has an old-world ambience, with paintings and sculptures, “but then, really, marries them with super modern amenities,” Watson said. “Things like iPads in your room, large flat-screen TVs.”

To stay at the best hotel in Virginia, you will need to take a retreat 40 miles outside the city to Loudoun County’s Salamander Resort and Spa.

“A sprawling resort is truly the best way to describe it,” said Watson. “Guests there can do anything from hanging out at an infinity pool, to spend the day doing horseback riding.”

Maryland’s top hotel is Baltimore’s Sagamore Pendry, which was described as “a stellar hotel.”

Watson told WTOP to not get too caught up in the exact ranking when it comes to a hotel.

“When we create these lists, obviously we don’t expect everybody to stay at the No. 1 hotel in each destination,” said Watson. “Personally, I think some of the hotels that you know fall in the three, four, and five spots, even down to the 20 spots on these lists, are worth going to and can be the perfect hotel for everybody.”