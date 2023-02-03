Travel and Adventure Show comes to Washington Convention Center

If you are looking for inspiration for your next vacation, you might want to check out the Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show happening this weekend at the Washington Convention Center.

Attendees will be able to meet travel experts from around the world. Cruise line and tour operators will also be at the show.

“There’s over 230 exhibitors here from all over the world. So, you meet people face to face and ask them, ‘What should I do when I come to either your state or your country or your city?’” said Samantha Brown, host of the PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” and a keynote speaker of the event.

Other speakers include travel writer and actor Andrew McCarthy, CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg and Patricia Schultz, bestselling author of “1000 Places to See Before You Die.”

The show will host 30 sessions, where travel experts will cover various vacation topics: packing and travel technology, how to travel solo, budget hacks, minimizing environmental impact through sustainable travel, destination-specific information on when to go, how to get there, what to see and off-the-beaten-path attractions.

Brown told WTOP she will recommend some relatively undiscovered destinations during her keynote address.

“Going to where people aren’t going is going to be a huge travel trend going forward,” she said.

Attendees can also access tens-of-thousands of dollars in exclusive travel deals and specials throughout the weekend.

The show runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Single-day tickets are available for $11 for one day or $18 for both days at the show’s website. Tickets are available on site for $16 for one day or $24 for both days, cash only. Children 16 and under as well as Active-Duty Military + 4 family members can get tickets for free and must show ID.