DC’s February ranks near the top of warmest on record

It likely comes as no surprise whatsoever that February felt more like March in D.C. and the data shows it will go down in the record books.

This month’s average temperature of 46.7 degrees falls behind 2017’s 47.4 degrees, which was D.C’s warmest February on record. And February 2023 was just one degree ahead of 1990, the District’s third warmest February.

For those keeping track, the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on March 25 in 2017 (D.C.’s warmest February). The earliest peak bloom on record was on March 15, 1990 (D.C.’s third warmest February)

The winter of 2016 only saw 3.4 inches of snow while so far this winter, D.C. has accumulated less than an inch.

The temperature range this month was rather extreme, dipping to 16 degrees on the Feb. 4 with a record high of 81 degrees last week on Feb. 23. The temperatures felt a lot like March, which averages 47.6 degrees.

Mother Nature will put the brakes on the heat in March.

While a likely warmer than average start, there will be a period of colder than average temperatures through mid March and perhaps even the latter half of the month. The Climate Prediction Center also agreed on the limited upside risk to a warmer than average month ahead.

