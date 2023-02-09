DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts

Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.

In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind.

Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.

“People are waking up in the morning and their tires have been taken off their cars,” said D.C. police Chief Robert Contee, in an October news conference. Victims of wheel theft often find their cars perched on cinder blocks or rocks.

The Washington Post reports there were 610 tire and rim thefts in 2022 in D.C., compared with 161 the previous year. Wheel thefts have also increased in Prince George’s County, Maryland, but the number of thefts has dropped in the Virginia suburbs.

AAA says the cost to replace the tires and rims runs between $3,000 and $4,000.

Here are some tips from D.C. Police that are being circulated by area neighborhood commissioners in communities recently affected by tire and rim thefts, including Shepherd Park and Brightwood.