Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour with 2 shows in the DC area

Global icon and 28-time Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé will visit FedEx Field in Landover this summer during her Renaissance World Tour.

Global icon and 28-time Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé announced the world tour for her latest album “Renaissance” on Wednesday, and after popular demand, fans can get another chance to see the superstar thanks to an additional stop in the D.C.-area.

Beyoncé announced the tour via Instagram, sporting the same disco cowboy get-up as the cover of her seventh-album, which released in July 2022.

The North America portion of the tour will kick off in Toronto in July.

Initially, she was only supposed to have one show at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Aug. 5. But due to overwhelming demand, she will play another show Aug. 6.

SECOND SHOW ADDED! Due to overwhelming demand, BEYONCÉ RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR is at FedExField on August 5 and 6! Register now for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://t.co/11RPyOX0df https://t.co/hlWv3Bkf67 — FedExField (@FedExField) February 2, 2023

In an effort to combat past mistakes that left thousands unable to get tickets to other highly-anticipated concerts, the North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system with three separate registration groups and three different kinds of presale options to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers.

Verified fan registration is open until noon Friday for the added show in D.C., and other added shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Inglewood and Houston.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 6.

Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800%, based on current registration numbers in some cities, Live Nation said.