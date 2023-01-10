11 best weekend getaways from DC

Whether your perfect trip involves hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains or being pampered at a world-class spa resort, you'll find all that and more only a stone's throw from D.C.

There’s no denying the countless things to do and see in our nation’s capital. However, the nonstop pace of Washington, D.C., can wear anyone out, and sometimes a weekend getaway is just what the doctor ordered. Luckily, D.C.’s central mid-Atlantic location gives travelers easy access to top destinations in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and more.

To help you choose the destination that is right for you, U.S. News evaluated expert and traveler opinion to bring you the best weekend getaways from Washington, D.C. Whether your perfect trip involves hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains or being pampered at a world-class spa resort, you’ll find all that and more only a stone’s throw from D.C.

The Best Weekend Getaways From Washington, D.C.

About an hour or less:

— Leesburg, Virginia

— Annapolis, Maryland

— Baltimore

— Middleburg, Virginia

About two hours or less:

— Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

— St. Michaels, Maryland

— Richmond, Virginia

About three hours or less:

— Charlottesville, Virginia

— Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

— Philadelphia

— Ocean City, Maryland

About an hour or less:

Leesburg, Virginia

Situated about 40 miles northwest of D.C., Leesburg may not be the first destination Washingtonians have in mind when they think of an exciting weekend getaway. But this hidden gem on the banks of the Potomac River has plenty to offer all kinds of travelers. From historic buildings like George C. Marshall’s Dodona Manor to lush green spaces like Morven Park, you’ll discover a surprising number of things to occupy your time with in Leesburg. Browse boutiques, explore art galleries or sip a latte at one of historic downtown Leesburg’s many charming cafes. Or, if you’d like something a little stronger, hit up one of the area’s breweries for a drink — Loudoun Brewing Company and Black Hoof Brewing Company receive rave reviews from recent travelers. Meanwhile, wine lovers can sample delicious vino at traveler-approved Zephaniah Farm Vineyard or Casanel Vineyards & Winery. In the evening, listen to live music at the Tally Ho Theater before bedding down at one of the area’s charming bed-and-breakfasts

. You can also splurge on a stay at the luxurious Lansdowne Resort, which offers amenities like three golf courses and a full-service spa.

Annapolis, Maryland

Maryland’s capital city is ideal for travelers who need a break from D.C.’s fast-paced atmosphere. Once dubbed the “Athens of America,” the historic seaport of Annapolis now draws visitors looking to explore its boutique- and restaurant-lined streets or experience the magic of the Chesapeake Bay by boat. Start your visit with a stroll through Historic Annapolis, which is home to a variety of charming cafes, museums and art galleries. Here, travelers will find top attractions like the William Paca House and the Banneker-Douglass Museum, which presents an overview of Black history in Maryland from the 1600s onward. Then, tour the exhibits on display at the U.S. Naval Academy, the second-oldest federal service academy in the country.

Don’t forget to check out the city’s many outdoor treasures as well. Weekenders can spend an afternoon lounging on Sandy Point State Park‘s golden shoreline or enjoy a picnic at scenic Quiet Waters Park. Later, see for yourself why Annapolis is one of the nation’s premier sailing destinations by taking a sunset boat tour of Chesapeake Bay. When it’s time to turn in for the night, lay down your head at one of the city’s many historic inns or hotels. Graduate Annapolis is a popular pick among recent travelers thanks to its comfortable, nautical-style accommodations and friendly staff.

[See more of Annapolis: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Baltimore

Affectionately nicknamed “Charm City,” Baltimore fits the bill whether you are planning a whirlwind daytrip or a fun-filled weekend getaway. From renowned art museums like the Baltimore Museum of Art and The Walters Art Museum to historic sites like Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, this dynamic city has something to offer just about everyone. You won’t want to miss top attractions like the USS Constellation and the National Aquarium, and if you can swing it, try to catch a baseball game at the iconic Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Just don’t leave without sampling Maryland’s famous blue crab — the Chesapeake Bay is responsible for approximately half of the country’s entire supply.

Although the drive here from D.C. is relatively short at about 40 miles, you can save yourself the hassle of navigating through downtown Baltimore by taking an Amtrak train from Washington’s Union Station to Baltimore’s Penn Station, which will get you into the city in less than an hour. From there, Baltimore’s convenient public transit system is easy to get the hang of, and the Charm City Circulator (which offers four routes through the city’s central business district) is free to ride. First-time visitors hoping to see many of Baltimore’s top sights should opt for lodging near the Inner Harbor, or you can put your ghost-hunting skills to the test by staying overnight in one of city’s spooky haunted hotels — such as the Admiral Fell Inn.

[See more of Baltimore: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Middleburg, Virginia

About 45 miles from D.C., Middleburg is like a breath of fresh air. Set amid a backdrop of rolling hills and vineyards, this quiet sanctuary at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia is known for being the nation’s premier horse and hunt capital. World-class equestrian events are held here throughout the year, and the town is also home to the National Sporting Library & Museum, an art museum and research library dedicated to country pursuits. After brushing up on your horseback riding skills at one of the area’s equestrian centers, go for a stroll along charming Washington Street, where you can browse art galleries, dine on delicious farm-to-table cuisine or hunt for hidden treasures in one of the town’s antique shops.

Middleburg is also known for its many wineries — visitors can spend an afternoon sampling top-notch vino before bedding down at one of the area’s lavish hotels. With a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pools, an equestrian center, a cooking studio, and even an on-site zip lining course, Salamander Resort & Spa is perfect for travelers who want to pull out all the stops for their short weekend getaway. Or, you can opt for a room at the luxurious Goodstone Inn & Restaurant, an exclusive property offering a mere 18 guest rooms spread across six historic cottages. Time your visit for October to experience the four-day Middleburg Film Festival, or arrive on the first Saturday of December to take part in the town’s beloved annual Christmas parade.

About two hours or less:

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

From rushing waterfalls to rocky mountain peaks, Shenandoah National Park is home to a wealth of natural beauty about 70 miles from the city. Experience it on foot while hiking the park’s 500-plus miles of trails (the strenuous 9.4-mile Old Rag Mountain hike is a traveler favorite), or enjoy the stunning views while exploring Skyline Drive, a 105-mile scenic route that is a must-do on any Shenandoah itinerary. You can also step foot on the legendary Appalachian Trail, about 100 miles of which is located in Shenandoah National Park. Plan your visit for fall to see the Blue Ridge Mountains painted in magnificent shades of red, orange and yellow, or come during spring to admire the park’s wildflowers in bloom.

If you feel like roughing it under the stars, the park offers five campgrounds to choose from, and backcountry camping is allowed with a permit. Or, kill two birds with one stone by booking accommodations in the nearby town of Luray. Here, visitors will find the famous Luray Caverns, a vast underground cave system known for its extensive chambers of stalactites and stalagmites.

[See more of Shenandoah National Park: Things to Do | When to Visit | Photos ]

St. Michaels, Maryland

Travelers looking for a relaxing weekend getaway will love the laid-back town of St. Michaels. Located about 80 miles east of Washington, this quaint harbor town on Maryland’s eastern shore can suit a variety of needs, whether you are looking for a romantic trip for two or a family-friendly retreat on the water. Learn about the town’s rich history of shipbuilding through interactive exhibits at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, then gain your sea legs on a sunset boat tour of Miles River. Or, if you’d rather stick to land, you can explore the streets of St. Michaels on a pedicab ride before perusing the many unique shops and restaurants that line Talbot Street. When it’s time to turn in for the evening, visitors can retreat to one of St. Michaels’ cozy inns or vacation rentals.

Richmond, Virginia

About 110 miles from Washington, Virginia’s capital, while steeped in history, is by no means stuck in the past. Sure, travelers can enjoy iconic landmarks like the Virginia State Capitol and St. John’s Church, but you’d be remiss not to save time for exploring Richmond‘s other cultural offerings too. From world-class art museums like the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to top-notch restaurants and breweries, Richmond offers a plethora of ways to spend your time. Take a stroll through eccentric Carytown, where you’ll find boutiques, a 1920s movie theater and more street murals than you can count.

You can also spend an afternoon rafting or kayaking down the scenic James River. Meanwhile, travelers with a taste for beautiful outdoor spaces will want to check out the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and historic Maymont, a sprawling Gilded Age-era estate featuring spectacular Italian and Japanese gardens. In the evening, lay down your head at the sophisticated Jefferson Hotel, an upscale property in the heart of downtown Richmond boasting deluxe amenities and opulent guest rooms — perfect for a romantic getaway in Virginia.

[See more of Richmond: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

About three hours or less:

Charlottesville, Virginia

The city of Charlottesville, located about 115 miles southwest of D.C., is an ideal getaway spot for those who want to immerse themselves in our nation’s history. Your first stop should be Monticello, the former home of President Thomas Jefferson. Here, visitors can tour Jefferson’s living quarters and learn about the experiences of the enslaved people who were forced to live and work here. Recent travelers also recommend saving time for a stroll through the Saunders-Monticello Trail, a 4-mile route through native hardwood forest. After exploring the grounds of his historic estate, pay a visit to the university founded by Jefferson in 1819: the University of Virginia. This historic college is the only university in the United States to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

When you’re ready to step back into the present, you’ll find top-rated restaurants, art galleries, specialty shops and more in Charlottesville’s beloved Downtown Mall. For a memorable experience, visit in autumn to go applepicking at Carter Mountain Orchard and witness the area’s colorful fall foliage. Don’t forget to grab an apple cider doughnut — a treat recent travelers say is not to be missed. Recharge your batteries with a luxurious stay at Boar’s Head Resort, a charming property with many on-site amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, a spa, golf courses, three swimming pools, a squash center and a rock climbing wall.

[See more of Charlottesville: Things to Do | Wineries | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Nicknamed the “Nation’s Summer Capital,” Rehoboth Beach is one of Delaware’s best weekend getaway destinations. Located about 120 miles east of D.C., this 1-square-mile town is perfect for travelers in search of a classic beach vacation. Spend an afternoon lounging on the sand, then go for a stroll along Rehoboth’s lively boardwalk, which is packed with restaurants, bars, shops and more. Meanwhile, families won’t want to miss a visit to Funland, a popular amusement park featuring arcade games and plenty of kid-friendly rides. For a quieter (but no less beautiful) beach experience, head to Cape Henlopen State Park. Located north of Rehoboth Beach, this coastal park offers ample opportunities for swimming, fishing, cycling, camping, hiking and more.

When it’s time to bed down, the area is full of cozy cottages and vacation rentals. Or, travelers can find lodging at one of Rehoboth Beach’s top hotels. Boardwalk Plaza Hotel boasts comfortable Victorian-style accommodations and perks like an on-site pub and indoor-outdoor pool. Meanwhile, The Avenue Inn & Spa attracts travelers looking for extras like a full-service spa and complimentary breakfast. Plan an autumn visit to Rehoboth Beach to experience the annual Sea Witch Festival, a top fall festival.

[See more of Rehoboth Beach: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Philadelphia

History buffs who have already explored Washington’s many monuments and museums will be delighted to know there’s yet another historical city within close reach of the nation’s capital. Located around 140 miles northeast of D.C., Philadelphia boasts iconic landmarks such as the Liberty Bell Center, the Betsy Ross House and Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were drafted and signed. But despite its historic heritage, Philadelphia has kept up well with the times — hip nightclubs and trendy restaurants abound in Center City, along with world-class art museums like the Rodin Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Keep in mind that traffic in Philly is notoriously bad and parking options are slim, so ditch the car and opt for public transportation instead. An Amtrak train from Union Station to William H. Gray III 30th Street Station typically takes less than two hours, and once you’re there, the city’s easy-to-use transit system will get you wherever you need to go. But if you don’t feel like sharing elbow room with a bus full of strangers, don’t worry — Philadelphia is consistently rated as one of the most walkable cities in the U.S. Take advantage of this by booking your stay at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia or the swanky Rittenhouse hotel, both of which offer prime locations near many of the city’s top sights.

[See more of Philadelphia: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Ocean City, Maryland

Maryland’s Ocean City has long been the beach destination of choice for D.C. residents — and for good reason. Complete with kid-friendly amusement rides and 10 miles of uninterrupted shoreline, this quintessential beach town has all the makings of a fun-filled weekend getaway. For prime beach access, opt for a hotel facing the ocean — Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort and Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites both receive rave reviews from recent travelers. Or, enjoy relaxing water views from a bayside vacation rental. And the best part? Ocean City is located less than 150 miles from D.C., so beach bums won’t have to travel far to stick their toes in the sand.

Thanks to its position on Assawoman and Isle of Wright bays, Ocean City is the perfect place to enjoy low-key waters ports like paddleboarding and kayaking. But, of course, the main draw here is the city’s wide, sandy beach. Although you’ll have to fight off other beachgoers for a spot to lay your towel come June, lounging under the sun while ocean waves crash in the distance is the perfect summer activity. Families can peruse the boardwalk‘s many souvenir shops and arcades, or head to nostalgia-inducing Trimper Rides for amusement park classics like mirror mazes and bumper cars. Refuel with tasty local treats like Thrasher’s French Fries and Fractured Prune donuts. Meanwhile, travelers 21 and older can take advantage of Ocean City’s exciting nightlife scene — Seacrets, the island’s most popular party complex, features more than 15 bars and several stages playing nightly live music.

[See more of Ocean City: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

— The Top Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

— The Top Weekend Getaways from New York City

— The Top Weekender Bags

— The Top Travel Backpacks

More from U.S. News

6 Top Wineries Near Washington, D.C.

The Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.

Plan a Trip to Washington, D.C.

The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Washington, D.C. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/05/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.