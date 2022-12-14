MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

December 14, 2022, 4:16 PM

DMV in a Box gives you a taste of the D.C. area. (Courtesy DMV in a Box)
Courtesy DMV in a Box
Jonathan and Dallas Cogdell. (Courtesy DMV in a Box)
Courtesy DMV in a Box
(1/2)

The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to.

DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything.

“We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell.

She works with her husband, Jonathan, to pick out popular foods and flavors, such as Uncle Dell’s Mambo Sauce.

“We really just sought out some of the most popular local brands, and we hope people connect with that. We see what’s characterized as the DMV, so [we thought] ‘Why don’t we just take those things and put it all together?’,” Jonathan Cogdell said.

You can choose a size online and add favorite snacks or seasonings before sending your box off.

The customizable boxes work for anyone from the homesick college student to a service member abroad.

The couple said it is all about making sure folks here or anywhere can get a taste of the region.

“They can really get an authentic DMV experience,” Jonathan Cogdell said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

