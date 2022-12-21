SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Gas prices to dip to under $3 around Christmas

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

December 21, 2022, 6:39 AM

Maybe Santa planned it this way: By this weekend, gas prices nationwide are expected to be at their cheapest going back a year-and-a-half.

GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app, forecasts that the national average price of gas will dip to just $2.98 a gallon on Christmas Day, a price that would mark an 18-month low for travelers.

That’s nearly $2 per gallon lower than this year’s peak prices seen in June.

In the D.C. region, GasBuddy said the average price for a gallon of gas on Wednesday stood at $3.32 in the District, $3.10 in Maryland and $2.96 in Virginia.

Here’s a look at gas prices over the last decade. (Courtesy GasBuddy)

But Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said challenges remain that could drive prices back up next spring.

His holiday message: Enjoy these cheaper prices at the pump while you can.

