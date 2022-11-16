ZooLights 2022: What you need to know

A local holiday tradition returns this season to the National Zoo.

ZooLights — which features bright, colorful displays of holiday lights and 3D glowing animal lanterns — begins Friday, Nov. 25, and ends Dec. 30. Visitors can also enjoy food and live entertainment.

The event will be held rain or shine, but please note a change of plans is possible if local COVID metrics worsen.

Here’s what you need to know.