HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » Local News » 'Potomac River Rapist' suspect…

‘Potomac River Rapist’ suspect found dead in DC jail cell

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 19, 2022, 1:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Giles Warrick, accused of raping and killing a woman in D.C.’s Georgetown and many more throughout Montgomery County, Maryland, more than two decades ago, was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday.

Sixty-two-year-old Warrick, suspected of being the man once dubbed the “Potomac River Rapist,” was found deceased in a D.C. Jail cell around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, two law enforcement sources told Paul Wagner, host of the podcast “American Nightmare: Unknown Subject.”

Officials believe Warrick took his own life, and an investigation will soon be underway involving D.C. homicide detectives. Warrick was set to go to trial by the end of this month, and a court hearing was set for this Monday.

download audio
Reporter Paul Wagner breaks the news of Warrick's death in a D.C. Jail cell.

Season three of Wagner’s podcast is centered around the crimes committed in this case.

“What’s really shocking about this is that he was arrested back in 2019, and went through all the procedures, all the way up until this trial, so it’s been almost three years now,” Wagner told WTOP’s Luke Lukert. “It’s really an incredible ending to this story.”

Warrick stood accused of a long string of brutal attacks on women in the ’90s and made his first appearance in a courtroom in September 2021.

Prosecutors have already reached out to victims to notify them of Warrick’s death.

In October, Warrick’s legal team argued that DNA evidence connected to the murder of Georgetown intern Christine Mirzayan was “coerced” and shouldn’t be admissible in court. Just two weeks ago, a judge had ruled prosecutors would be able to use the DNA collected when police arrested him at his South Carolina home in 2019.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up