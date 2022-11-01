WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Vehicle fire on I-495 Beltway stops traffic

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 1, 2022, 7:42 AM

A vehicle fire on the Beltway Outer Loop on Interstate 495 in Maryland has stopped traffic.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is on the scene attending to the blaze. All traffic has stopped, except in the two left lanes past exit US-29 between University Boulevard and Colesville Road.

The vehicle fire was reported just after 7 a.m.

This story is in progress. Check back on WTOP.com for more updating. 

