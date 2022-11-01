Vehicle fire on I-495 Beltway stops traffic

A vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Interstate 495 in Maryland has stopped traffic.

OL495 between University Blvd and Colesville Road on the right shoulder for a fully involved vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/w7BxhgEUs6 — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) November 1, 2022

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is on the scene attending to the blaze. All traffic has stopped, except in the two left lanes past exit US-29 between University Boulevard and Colesville Road.

The vehicle fire was reported just after 7 a.m.

