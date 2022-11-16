Foggy start gives way to sunny, warmer Wednesday for DC area

It was a cold, rainy and dreary night for the D.C. area, and if you're in the far west suburbs, a snowy one on Tuesday. But when the fog lifts, Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer. Here's what you need to know.

Expect patchy fog before 4 a.m. Wednesday, with a low around 40 degrees. The day time will be sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

“Skies will become sunny on Wednesday, and it will be a little warmer,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

‘A winter wonderland’ in west of the DC region

A storm system pushed through the Tennessee Valley and swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result was snowfall Tuesday afternoon along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Between Interstate 81 and Route 15 and the Allegheny foothills west of I-81, an inch of snow dusted the ridgetops followed by freezing drizzle, treating drivers to a “winter wonderland” as they rose in elevation, Storm Team4 Chad Merrill said.

Per traffic cameras/observations, snow & ice are starting to accumulate over some mountain locations. Farther east, as rain has begun to move in, some sleet may mix in at the onset. Winter Weather Advisories continue for most spots west of the Blue Ridge. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/JP2LHx4Bw8 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 15, 2022

Forecast

Northwesterly winds will usher colder air back into the region starting on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s through the weekend; these highs are normally what are seen in January.

Wednesday : Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday : Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs mid to upper 40s.

: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs mid to upper 40s. Friday : Partly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.

: Partly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Saturday : Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Current weather