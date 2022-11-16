ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Local News » Foggy start gives way…

Foggy start gives way to sunny, warmer Wednesday for DC area

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 16, 2022, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It was a cold, rainy and dreary night for the D.C. area, and if you’re in the far west suburbs, a snowy one on Tuesday. But when the fog lifts, Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer. Here’s what you need to know.

Expect patchy fog before 4 a.m. Wednesday, with a low around 40 degrees. The day time will be sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

“Skies will become sunny on Wednesday, and it will be a little warmer,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

‘A winter wonderland’ in west of the DC region

A storm system pushed through the Tennessee Valley and swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result was snowfall  Tuesday afternoon along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Between Interstate 81 and Route 15 and the Allegheny foothills west of I-81, an inch of snow dusted the ridgetops followed by freezing drizzle, treating drivers to a “winter wonderland” as they rose in elevation, Storm Team4 Chad Merrill said.

Forecast

Northwesterly winds will usher colder air back into the region starting on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s through the weekend; these highs are normally what are seen in January.

  • Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs mid to upper 40s.
  • Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Current weather

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up