1st order for Hitachi Rail factory in Hagerstown: Upgrade Metro’s fleet

October 18, 2022, 4:13 PM

A $70 million factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, will have the capacity to build trains of all types for use throughout North America. It’s set to open in 2024. (Courtesy Hitachi Rail)

Metro still hasn’t returned all of the 7000-series rail cars that were sidelined last October because of safety concerns.

But a multibillion-dollar deal to upgrade Metro’s fleet with new 8000-series cars remains on track to being fulfilled within the new Hitachi Rail factory that’s under construction in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Hitachi unveiled the final designs for the factory on Tuesday.

The $70 million factory will have the capacity to build trains of all types for use throughout North America, according to a statement from the company. Its first order will be to deliver 256 new 8000-series railcars to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, with the potential for an additional 800 cars.

A multibillion-dollar deal to upgrade Metro’s fleet with new 8000-series cars remains on track to being fulfilled. (Courtesy Hitachi Rail)

“The job-creation potential and associated economic development benefits — economic benefits — are an absolute game changer for this region, and for the entire state,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday at the future factory site.

“This project will help sustain 1,300 total jobs in the region, and it will help Hitachi fulfill its $2.2 billion contract with WMATA to build its fleet of brand-new 8000-series rail cars to upgrade the Washington Metro system,” he said.

The 41-acre factory site, located in Washington County, is located at 11903 Greencastle Pike in Hagerstown and is set to open in early 2024.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

