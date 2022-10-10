RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Home » Local News » Cyclists get 'in gear'…

Cyclists get ‘in gear’ for Prince George’s Co. breast cancer ride

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

October 10, 2022, 10:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

Exercise is one of the best ways to maintain one’s health following treatments for breast cancer. That’s why 2for2 Boobs, a nonprofit breast cancer awareness and education organization, has teamed up with Push’N Pedals, a Maryland cycling club, for a pedal-friendly ride.

“We believe strongly that self-care is self-love and one of the ways you can continue to keep yourself healthy is through exercise,” said Tallulah Anderson, founder and executive director of 2for2Boobs.

“It’s important for our organization to be all inclusive. It doesn’t matter what level you’re on,” said Alita Gaskill, a member of Push’N Pedals’ operations board and events committee. She said participants don’t need to be experienced cyclists to participate in the Breast Cancer/Pedal Friendly Ride this Saturday in Largo.

Push N’ Pedal operations board member Alita Gaskill said her group’s motto is motto is “no rider left behind.” (Courtesy Alita Gaskill)

Push’N Pedals began in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, with a group of three friends riding together; group president Joshua Jenkins, vice president Steven Thompson and Thompson’s wife Anna, according to Gaskill — who said the group has grown tremendously over the past two years.

Gaskill said the group’s motto is “no rider left behind.”

“We have riders at all levels and we make sure everyone stays with us and finishes together,” Gaskill said, adding that each year the group does a pedal-friendly bike ride to celebrate breast cancer survivors.

This year Push’N Pedals partnered with 2for2Boobs, which Anderson said is about “educating, engaging and empowering.”

2for2Boobs’ call to action is “take two minutes to check your two,” encouraging women do monthly self-breast exams, Anderson said.

She called the pedal-friendly ride a “great opportunity” to reach out to the cycling community.

Anderson said she’ll be bringing some of her friends and survivors, who she refers to in an interview with WTOP as “breasties,” to Saturday’s ride.

“We are there to show everyone that even though we had a breast cancer diagnosis, and went through treatment, we are still living our best lives,” said Anderson, who added its also empowering for survivors to be to be part of the event and share their stories.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Perrywood Elementary School, located at 501 Watkins Park Drive, in Largo.

More information about the event, which includes cornhole, can be found at pushnpedals.com or by emailing 2for2Boobs@gmail.com.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up