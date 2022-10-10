Cyclists get ‘in gear’ for Prince George’s Co. breast cancer ride

A nonprofit breast cancer awareness group is teaming up with a Maryland cycling club, for a pedal-friendly ride on Saturday.

Exercise is one of the best ways to maintain one’s health following treatments for breast cancer. That’s why 2for2 Boobs, a nonprofit breast cancer awareness and education organization, has teamed up with Push’N Pedals, a Maryland cycling club, for a pedal-friendly ride.

“We believe strongly that self-care is self-love and one of the ways you can continue to keep yourself healthy is through exercise,” said Tallulah Anderson, founder and executive director of 2for2Boobs.

“It’s important for our organization to be all inclusive. It doesn’t matter what level you’re on,” said Alita Gaskill, a member of Push’N Pedals’ operations board and events committee. She said participants don’t need to be experienced cyclists to participate in the Breast Cancer/Pedal Friendly Ride this Saturday in Largo.

Push’N Pedals began in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, with a group of three friends riding together; group president Joshua Jenkins, vice president Steven Thompson and Thompson’s wife Anna, according to Gaskill — who said the group has grown tremendously over the past two years.

Gaskill said the group’s motto is “no rider left behind.”

“We have riders at all levels and we make sure everyone stays with us and finishes together,” Gaskill said, adding that each year the group does a pedal-friendly bike ride to celebrate breast cancer survivors.

This year Push’N Pedals partnered with 2for2Boobs, which Anderson said is about “educating, engaging and empowering.”

2for2Boobs’ call to action is “take two minutes to check your two,” encouraging women do monthly self-breast exams, Anderson said.

She called the pedal-friendly ride a “great opportunity” to reach out to the cycling community.

Anderson said she’ll be bringing some of her friends and survivors, who she refers to in an interview with WTOP as “breasties,” to Saturday’s ride.

“We are there to show everyone that even though we had a breast cancer diagnosis, and went through treatment, we are still living our best lives,” said Anderson, who added its also empowering for survivors to be to be part of the event and share their stories.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Perrywood Elementary School, located at 501 Watkins Park Drive, in Largo.

More information about the event, which includes cornhole, can be found at pushnpedals.com or by emailing 2for2Boobs@gmail.com.