RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Local News » Where’s the beach? Ian…

Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of mid-Atlantic sand

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Beach erosion in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following the storm.
Courtesy Town of Rehoboth
beach-damage_oct-3 Beach erosion in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following the storm.
Courtesy Town of Rehoboth
Beach erosion in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following the storm.
Courtesy Town of Rehoboth
Beach erosion in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following the storm.
Courtesy Town of Rehoboth
(1/4)

The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches.

In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of the beach last May, the remnants of Ian washed even more of the beach away.

“We had extended high tides that were higher than normal, and with the high winds, it just battered our beach,” said Mayor Stan Mills. “We lost a lot of sand on the beach itself, and some of our dunes eroded.”

The worst of the damage was seen from around Rehoboth Avenue, up to the northern boundaries of the town. About half of the dune crossings are closed right now.

“If you were to walk on one of our dune crossings, there would be a point halfway through the 75-foot-wide dune where it’s carved away, and you would have a 6-foot jump to get to the beach.”

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of the season when nor’easters become a big problem, and there’s worry in the back of Mills’ mind that another storm could wash away some dunes, bringing waves onto the town’s roads, into people’s homes and businesses.

But aside from some beach crossings, the town is fully open, with the restaurants and shops around Rehoboth gearing up for events such as Jazz Fest and the Sea Witch Festival.

Some of the sand that was washed away by the storm is also starting to get pushed back onto shore, so that helps, too. An even bigger help will be the beach replenishment project scheduled for this winter — and the timing couldn’t be better.

“It’s actually part of a 50-year federal program,” said Mills. “They come out every three years. They gauge the amount of sand that we have, or have lost, and they compare that to the template they first put in for the very first beach nourishment about a dozen or so years ago.”

If too much beach has eroded, assuming the federal funding is still there, then the government will sign a contract to pump sand back onto the beach again.

“We’re very fortunate to have that and it just so happens it was already scheduled for this coming winter,” said Mills. “We indeed will be ready to go again.”

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Survey: Return to the office part 2

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up