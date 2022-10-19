Frost advisory in effect, as breezy and chilly temps remain in DC area

Early-morning risers could see a hint of frost Wednesday as overnight temperatures remained breezy and chilly in the D.C. area.

Early-morning risers could see a hint of frost Wednesday as overnight temperatures remained breezy and chilly in the D.C. area.

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Northern Virginia and northern Maryland, while a frost advisory is in effect also until 9 a.m. for the D.C. region.

Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the 30s for most with those at higher elevations dropping down into the 20s. Freeze headlines continue until 9AM tomorrow morning. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/0PbOPQ79Hw — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 18, 2022

Light overnight winds allowed for the formation of frost, and the possibility of a freeze, over much of the area, except for Southern Maryland, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. In Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County, Maryland, snow was reported Tuesday night.

Lake-effect snow will expand downwind of Lake Erie and the first accumulation of the season could be as far southeast as western Allegany and Garrett County, Maryland, and the West Virginia highlands. Snow that accumulated on roads overnight could affect midweek travel during the first half of Wednesday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

The rest of Wednesday looks cloudy, courtesy of a trough of low pressure, and it will also be breezy and chilly.

A southwesterly wind will make for a warmer Thursday, making way for a “fine fall weather” on Friday and through the weekend, Stinneford said.

Forecast

Wednesday : Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s

: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s Thursday : Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s

: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s Friday : Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday : Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s

: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s Sunday: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. Highs in the mid 70s

Current weather

Fall foliage report

The fall colors are just about ready to peak along the Blue Ridge through Interstate 81 and this midweek cold snap will do the trick, Merrill said. If you are looking for the right window to see the most vibrant colors of the season within a short drive of Washington, this weekend will be your best bet before the leaves begin to fall, Merrill said.

In the immediate D.C. suburbs, the cold pattern will set fall colors in motion. The weekend of Oct. 29-30 will likely be the peak season for places such as Sterling, Virginia, and Maryland’s Germantown and Westminster. Along and east of I-95 will have to wait until early November for the best color, Merrill said.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill contributed to this report.