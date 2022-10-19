RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Kyiv
Home » Local News » Frost advisory in effect,…

Frost advisory in effect, as breezy and chilly temps remain in DC area

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 19, 2022, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Early-morning risers could see a hint of frost Wednesday as overnight temperatures remained breezy and chilly in the D.C. area.

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Northern Virginia and northern Maryland, while a frost advisory is in effect also until 9 a.m. for the D.C. region.

Light overnight winds allowed for the formation of frost, and the possibility of a freeze, over much of the area, except for Southern Maryland, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. In Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County, Maryland, snow was reported Tuesday night.

Lake-effect snow will expand downwind of Lake Erie and the first accumulation of the season could be as far southeast as western Allegany and Garrett County, Maryland, and the West Virginia highlands. Snow that accumulated on roads overnight could affect midweek travel during the first half of Wednesday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

The rest of Wednesday looks cloudy, courtesy of a trough of low pressure, and it will also be breezy and chilly.

A southwesterly wind will make for a warmer Thursday, making way for a “fine fall weather” on Friday and through the weekend, Stinneford said.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s
  • Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. Highs in the mid 70s

Current weather

Fall foliage report

The fall colors are just about ready to peak along the Blue Ridge through Interstate 81 and this midweek cold snap will do the trick, Merrill said. If you are looking for the right window to see the most vibrant colors of the season within a short drive of Washington, this weekend will be your best bet before the leaves begin to fall, Merrill said.

In the immediate D.C. suburbs, the cold pattern will set fall colors in motion. The weekend of Oct. 29-30 will likely be the peak season for places such as Sterling, Virginia, and Maryland’s Germantown and Westminster. Along and east of I-95 will have to wait until early November for the best color, Merrill said.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up