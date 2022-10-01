IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Live Updates | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Flood risk, rain as vestige of Ian reaches DC area

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 1, 2022, 12:13 AM

The remnants of Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, arrived in the D.C. area bringing with it rain, wind and a potential for flooding. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has activated an emergency management team, with the state  preparing for possible impact.
  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency, which allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment.
  • The D.C. area can expect steady rain though early Saturday morning.
  • Showers continue this weekend, bringing potential flooding and high winds.

Ian’s center is expected to move into West Virginia and stall.

“This means a prolonged period of rain will continue through Monday,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill said. Most of the heavy rain happened Friday into Saturday, but it repeats again on Sunday, when isolated flash flooding could occur, Merrill said.

“The persistent easterly wind through the weekend will put those vulnerable spots along the Chesapeake Bay’s western coastline and the Lower Potomac at risk for flooding,” Merrill said.

Overall, about 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected through Monday.

“While regionwide flood watches have not yet been issued, in this particular scenario, there is a good chance for minor river, creek and stream flooding late Sunday into Monday as the runoff takes time to empty into the river basins and trigger rising levels,” Merrill said. “Also note, the persistent easterly flow at the mid-Atlantic beaches will produce flooding and coastal erosion this weekend.”

In D.C., a coastal flood advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Saturday, with some flooding possible near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial.

Worcester County, Maryland, which is home to Ocean City, is under a Tropical Storm Warning, according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for St. Mary’s County, Maryland, until 2 a.m. on Sunday, and a gale watch is in effect for lower portions of the tidal Potomac and Chesapeake Bay.

State of emergency in Virginia; canceled events in DC area

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin already declared a state of emergency in anticipation of possible effects from the storm.

“We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm,” Youngkin said.

Lauren Opett, spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said the state planned for rainfall projections anywhere from 2 to more than 6 inches.

The southern, central and eastern portions of the state are expected to get hit the hardest.

“It’s important to note that even when the storm exits, higher-than-normal tides could continue until Tuesday,” Opett said.

The expected severe weather has led to cancellations or postponements of events scheduled to take place through the weekend.

Forecast

The rain from the remnants of Ian may persist into Monday night or Tuesday.

  • Saturday: Rain. Windy. Rain moderate at times. Highs low to mid-60s.
  • Sunday: Some showers. Breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
  • Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
  • Tuesday: Morning shower then partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Representatives for Dominion Energy and Pepco said the power companies are preparing possible power outages.

“Dominion energy is preparing for strong gusty winds and the potential for power outages in central, eastern and southside Virginia later this evening and into early Saturday morning . We have more than 400 bucket trucks in position across all three regions. Our crews are prepared to work around the clock to restore any customer outages. We also have crews remaining in Northern Virginia to respond as needed.”

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed with this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

