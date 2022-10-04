Fairfax Co. wants your input on rapid bus line station names

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation is revisiting station names for three of the nine Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit stations in an open house next week.

The renaming of the stations comes as a response to community ideas about better ways to reflect the stations’ locations and the character of the community, according to a news release from the county.

The new bus line, which will be known as The One, will run from the Huntington Metro to Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

An open house event at which residents can share ideas for names will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Hybla Valley Community Center, at 7950 Audubon Ave. in Alexandria.

The three BRT stations up for potential renaming:

Penn Daw (cross streets are N. Kings Highway and S. Kings Highway)

Hybla Valley (cross streets are Boswell Avenue and Fordson Road); and

Gum Springs (cross street is Sherwood Hall Lane)

The county first asked for input about potential station themes last year, and now wants residents to give final input in choosing new station names through a public survey.

The Fairfax County Transportation Department is also rolling out an online survey to gather input and ideas about the station names. The survey link will be available on the Richmond Highway BRT website starting Oct. 12 and through Nov. 4.

BRT is a type of public transportation that uses buses but is designed to be faster and more reliable than traditional bus lines.