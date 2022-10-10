RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » Local News » Event uplifting Black men…

Event uplifting Black men in corporate America comes to National Harbor

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 10, 2022, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Black Men XCEL Summit, an event hosted by Black Enterprise returns for its sixth year, and for the first time, will be held at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland.

The event is focused on celebrating and investing in the leadership of Black men, while showcasing them as problem solvers.

“Our goal is really to galvanize Black men as a resource for corporate America,” said Alfred A. Edmund Jr., the senior vice president and executive editor-at-large at Black Enterprise.

Black Enterprise prides itself on being the “premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans since 1970.”

The event will feature panels on everything from managing diversity to gaining seats on corporate boards and building wealth.

Honorees include the CEO of Carnival Corporation Arnold Donald, and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill.

There’s also an opportunity for relationship building and networking.

The event will take place Oct. 12-14 and you can register for the summit online.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up