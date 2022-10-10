Event uplifting Black men in corporate America comes to National Harbor

The Black Men XCEL Summit, an event hosted by Black Enterprise returns for its sixth year, and for the first time, will be held at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland.

The event is focused on celebrating and investing in the leadership of Black men, while showcasing them as problem solvers.

“Our goal is really to galvanize Black men as a resource for corporate America,” said Alfred A. Edmund Jr., the senior vice president and executive editor-at-large at Black Enterprise.

Black Enterprise prides itself on being the “premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans since 1970.”

The event will feature panels on everything from managing diversity to gaining seats on corporate boards and building wealth.

Honorees include the CEO of Carnival Corporation Arnold Donald, and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill.

There’s also an opportunity for relationship building and networking.

The event will take place Oct. 12-14 and you can register for the summit online.