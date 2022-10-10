RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Protest temporarily blocks Beltway lanes

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 10, 2022, 12:48 PM

Some drivers were stalled on their commutes Monday morning when climate  protesters blocked lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The demonstration began shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police arrived around 11 a.m. and some protesters were put in handcuffs or carried off the road, as seen on a livestream from News2Share.

A spokesman for Maryland State Police said a total of seven protesters were arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center for processing.

The roadway reopened about an hour later.

Maryland State Police, along with Montgomery County Police, advised drivers to seek alternate routes at that time and warned of delays.

‘Unacceptable’

In response to the protest, which led to a major backup on the Beltway in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz had strong words for the protesters.

“We have to stress, while climate change is a critical issue facing all of us, these types of demonstrations are completely unacceptable, dangerous, and very disruptive to our community,” Albornoz said during a media briefing Monday. “So many things could have gone wrong and we just cannot stress enough how important it is to not proceed with these types of activities in our or any community.”

Drivers who called WTOP Traffic complained about the stand-still traffic making them late to work, while other callers were concerned about the risk of getting in a wreck.

All lanes of the Beltway reopened shortly after 11 a.m., but protesters remain along the overpass with signs. The police presence has also dispersed.

Last week, a protest by climate activists briefly shut down the I-395 Southeast Freeway in D.C.

