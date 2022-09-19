Settling a heated debate: Are Maryland or Virginia drivers worse?

Some Maryland and Virginia drivers like to take jabs at each other for being bad drivers, but a new survey says things are actually much worse in one of the two states.

When it comes to the states with the most confrontational drivers, Maryland ranks No. 7 in the country, the survey finds.

The survey puts Virginia down at No. 44 and D.C. wasn’t ranked. Delaware came in at No. 10.

The Forbes Advisor survey asked drivers — among other things — whether they’ve been cut off, blocked from changing lanes, or honked, yelled, cursed at or threatened.

Drivers were also asked about whether they'd ever been run off the road or had a gun pointed at them.

Utah was ranked as having the most confrontational drivers.

Forbes Advisory surveyed 5,000 U.S. drivers who own a car (at least 100 in each state) for the ranking. The data was collected in late August.

You can find the full results on Forbes' website.