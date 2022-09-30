IAN NEWS: Live updates | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Rain, flood risk as what’s left of Ian arrives to DC region

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 30, 2022, 1:56 AM

As what’s left over from Ian arrives, the recent pleasant and sunny weather in the D.C. region will start to deteriorate, with clouds and rain putting damper on weekend plans. Here’s what you need to know.

Cloud cover from Ian is moving into the region, and Friday will be a cloudy day with rain developing in the afternoon, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Heavy rain may be seen Friday night into Saturday morning, with a break in the afternoon. However, another round of moderate to heavy rain will arrive Sunday.

It has been abnormally dry the last month, and the ground will be able to absorb the first round of heavy rain on Saturday, Stinneford said. But flooding could become an issue on Sunday.

“We’re still expecting nasty conditions Saturday, Sunday into Monday. Rain, 30 to 35 mph winds, maybe a little bit higher toward the beaches and toward the Chesapeake Bay,” NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer told the DMV Download podcast.

The region could see 2 to 4 inches of rain by Sunday night.

‘Chaotic weather pattern’

The National Weather Service called it a “chaotic weather pattern” across the mid-Atlantic region. The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier Thursday morning but has since gained traction over the water and restrengthened into a Category 1 hurricane around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ian is expected to head north and make a secondary landfall on Friday near the Georgia-South Carolina border.

That will bring moderate to heavy rain for most of the D.C. area — but especially central Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS added that there is the risk of scattered flooding especially late Saturday into Sunday and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and south of U.S. Route 50.

The rain is expected to stick around into Tuesday before the dry-out begins.

(Courtesy National Weather Service)

State of emergency in Virginia; canceled events in the DC area

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin already declared a state of emergency in anticipation of possible effects from the storm.

“We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm,” Youngkin said.

“We’re planning for rainfall projections anywhere from about 2 to more than 6 inches,” said Lauren Opett, spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The southern, central and eastern portions of the state are expected to get hit the hardest.

“It’s important to note that even when the storm exits, higher-than-normal tides could continue until Tuesday,” Opett said.

In Maryland, the Department of Emergency Management said it is continuing to monitor the storm closely. Ian is expected to deliver light to moderate rainfall and some minor, isolated instances of coastal/tidal flooding this weekend, MDEM said in a tweet.

Along with the possibility of flooding, the department said periods of gale-force winds are possible at times through Monday, mainly for ocean beaches and south of Drum Point and Cobb Point, Maryland.

Meanwhile, officials in Calvert County in Southern Maryland are handing out sand and sandbags to county residents who need them to prepare for possible flooding. The sandbags are being handed out at three locations. You can find more information on locations and hours on the Calvert County Government website.

The expected severe weather has led to cancellations or postponements of events scheduled to take place through the weekend.

Forecast

The rain from the remnants of Ian may persist into Monday night or Tuesday.

  • Friday: Cloudy and breezy. Rain developing in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 60s.
  • Saturday: Rainy and breezy. Rain may be heavy at times, mainly before noon. Highs low to mid 60s.
  • Sunday: Rainy and breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
  • Monday: Showers. Breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
  • Tuesday: A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Police officers direct the traffic during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through the central Florida on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Gerardo Mora
People clear a large tree off their home after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man looks at his cellphone while drives a motorcycle through a flooded area after being hit by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Ponciana, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
People walk along the beach looking at property damaged by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Norma Francisco mops the floor after about one foot of water inundated her home as Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man inspects damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. – Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing “catastrophic” flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP)

Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
A mermaid statue is left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. – Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing “catastrophic” flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP)

Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Residents inspect damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. – Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing “catastrophic” flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP)

Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Carol Nies (L) and Heidi Smith survey the damage after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Brianna Renas, 17, inspects a fallen palm tree outside her home in Cape Coral after riding out Hurricane Ian with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cape Coral. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Brianna Renas, 17, inspects a fallen palm tree outside her home in Cape Coral after riding out Hurricane Ian with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cape Coral. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

AP/Douglas R. Clifford
Just before the Sanibel Causeway, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup as Hurricane Ian passed the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Just before the Sanibel Causeway, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup as Hurricane Ian passed the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

AP/DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD
This photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue’s Public Information Office, Orange County firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Orange County, Fla. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue’s Public Information Office via AP)

AP
This photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue’s Public Information Office, Orange County firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Orange County, Fla. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue’s Public Information Office via AP)

AP
Businesses in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., suffered damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla., Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Businesses in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., suffered damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla., Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

AP/DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

AP/Douglas R. Clifford
A blown down street sign is seen as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida September 28, 2022, with the National Hurricane Center saying the eye of the storm made landfall at 1905 GMT as high winds and heavy rain pounded the coast. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/RICARDO ARDUENGO
A foutain inside a condominium blows almost horizontal as residents tape their windows for alleged security, south of Orlando, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of southwest Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on September 28, 2022 bringing “catastrophic” storm surges, wind and flooding as officials readied a huge emergency response. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/GREGG NEWTON
SARASOTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Brent Shaynore runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Joe Raedle
SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Local residents walk in the middle of rain and heavy wind at the St. Pete pier as the Hurricane Ian hits the west coast on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Gerardo Mora
SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Sean Rayford
A house is boarded up with a message about Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Ian in Dunedin, Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH
Gusts from Hurricane Ian hit in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida September 28, 2022, with the National Hurricane Center saying the eye of the storm made landfall at 1905 GMT as high winds and heavy rain pounded the coast. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/RICARDO ARDUENGO
SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 28: Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Sean Rayford
Sail boats lie on the bottom of Charlotte Harbor during a tide retreat as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida September 28, 2022, with the National Hurricane Center saying the eye of the storm made landfall at 1905 GMT as high winds and heavy rain pounded the coast. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/RICARDO ARDUENGO
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida’s southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

AP/Chris O'Meara
Access roads to the Sunshine Skyway bridge are blocked off as the span is closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm.(Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Access roads to the Sunshine Skyway bridge are blocked off as the span is closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm.(Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

AP/Dirk Shadd
This satellite image taken at 3:06 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian making landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NOAA via AP)
This satellite image taken at 3:06 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian making landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NOAA via AP)

AP
The entrance to the Walt Disney theme park is seen as the park is closed as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The entrance to the Walt Disney theme park is seen as the park is closed as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

AP/John Raoux
A damaged apartment from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A damaged apartment from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida’s southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

AP/Carline Jean
This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)

AP
The entrance to the Sea World theme park is seen as the park is closed today and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

AP/John Raoux
Paula Bowles, of Atlanta, speaks to a reporter at the Orlando International Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The airport is closing all operations and travelers still inside the faciluty will be moved to a shelter. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

AP/John Raoux
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)

AP/Mary Martin
A man walks through a flooded street in front of a hotel powered by an oil generator during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

AP/Ramon Espinosa
A man walks on the road to Playa Cajio, which has been cut off by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian, in Artemisa, Cuba, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

AP/Ismael Francisco
Two tourists talk in the middle of the street during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Huge waves crash against a seawall in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Huge waves crash against a seawall in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches litter a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

AP/Ramon Espinosa
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on September 28.

AFP via Getty Images/RICARDO ARDUENGO
A woman takes photos of the surf on Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

AP/Chris O'Meara
Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot in The Villages of Sumter County, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot in The Villages of Sumter County, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

AP/Stephen M. Dowell
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AP/Wilfredo Lee
