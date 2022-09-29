IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Gaithersburg, Leesburg make Fortune’s ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ list

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 29, 2022, 10:40 AM

A city in Maryland and a town in Virginia are being called some of the “best places to live for families” by Fortune magazine.

Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, Maryland, ranked No. 7, and the town of Leesburg in Loudoun County, Virginia, ranked No. 8 in the inaugural “Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families.”

The City of Gaithersburg was cited for its “unique, welcoming neighborhoods and tons of community programs for residents of all ages.”

The Casey Community Center and the annual Gaithersburg Book Festival were two of the city’s treasures highlighted by Fortune.

The magazine also noted Gaithersburg received a perfect score last year on the Municipal Equality Index, an initiative by the Human Rights Campaign that measures the inclusivity of municipalities as it relates to LGBTQ+ residents and workers.

“We are honored by this recognition and will continue to offer the best support and services to our residents,” Mayor Jud Ashman said in a news release.

Read more about Gaithersburg on Fortune’s website.

The Town of Leesburg, which was cited as a “gateway to Virginia’s wine country,” was also noticed as a “home to top-notch schools and senior living.”

Among the city’s “vibrant scene with quaint shops, art galleries, and historical landmarks,” Fortune mentioned Dodona Manor, home of World War II General George C. Marshall. It also highlighted the historic White’s Ferry, the last remaining cable ferry service across the Potomac River, which ceased operation in 2020.

The magazine noted Leesburg also hosts several family-friendly festivals, such as the annual Flower and Garden Festival, the downtown Arts Festival and the Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts show.

“We are grateful for Fortune’s recent recognition of our town as it underscores what our residents and business owners have known for many years — Leesburg is truly a wonderful place to raise a family, start a business or even serve as a destination for family getaways,” said Leesburg’s economic development head Russell Seymour in a news release.

Read more about Leesburg on Fortune’s website.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s list.

The magazine said it selected its list after evaluating “nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents across all 50 states in the U.S.”

Fortune said it collected more than 215,000 unique data points across five broad categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

