IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » Washington Nationals » Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because…

Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because of Hurricane Ian

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation’s capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the Nationals announced Thursday.

Struggling Philadelphia goes into Washington fighting with Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. The Phillies listed Bailey Falter as the starter for the first game of the Friday doubleheader against the Nationals’ Erick Fedde, with Noah Syndergaard set to pitch the nightcap.

Kyle Gibson is scheduled to start for Philadelphia on Saturday and Zack Wheeler on Sunday.

It’s not clear what would happen if the Phillies and Nationals cannot get in all four games this weekend. There is one day between the scheduled end of the regular season Wednesday and the start of the wild-card round Oct. 7.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up