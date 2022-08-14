Prince William Co. schools won’t require masks or conduct contract tracing under new COVID-9 protocols

Prince William County schools in Virginia will no longer conduct contact tracing or case investigation, according to a news release.

As nearby counties gear up for the new school year, officials share more information on updated COVID-19 guidelines.

“The COVID-19 student and staff protocols have been modified for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Consistent with evolving guidance at the local, state, and federal levels, PWCS will be moving toward a return closer to practices in place before the global pandemic,” the release read.

The school system also said there were no social distance requirements or restrictions on after-school activities or visitors in classrooms or lunchrooms.

Masks will only be required for Head Start Pre-K classrooms.

The updated guidance in Virginia comes just after Prince George’s County schools in Maryland confirmed that masks would be required for students when they return.

Schools in D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia, said they are currently reviewing the CDC’s most recent guidance issued for schools and will continue to update the community.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed much of its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine if they encounter an infected person.

The agency also said people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others.