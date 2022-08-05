Muggy and hot start to DC-area weekend with more chance of storms

Friday's toasty weather kicks of with a flash flood warning for parts of the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Flash flood warning until 1:15 a.m. for D.C.; part of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland; and Arlington County in Virginia.

Overnight storms brought heavy rain, thunder and lighting to the region. Four people were hurt in a an apparent lightning strike near the White House. D.C. Fire and EMS said they have critical injuries.

WATCH: Fox weather camera captured this incredible lightning strike around the time the 4 people were struck near White House. https://t.co/9liRqW7tqx @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/fsXTKCpYQq — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 5, 2022

The rain posed a risk for flooding and throughout the D.C. area, high water was reported on Canal Road Northwest, parts of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast and along 4th and G streets Northwest in D.C.

In Maryland, damages from downed trees were reported in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties and the City of Baltimore. There were also reports of flooded roadways.

And in Virginia, a downed tree was reported in along Arlington Boulevard by Seven Corners in Fairfax County.

The storms diminished overnight, leaving patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny, hot and muggy, with sizzling temperatures in the 90s and heat index values near 100. In the afternoon and evening, another round of thunderstorms is possible courtesy of the combined heat, humidity and weather disturbance, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

These storms could be severe with gusty winds, downpours and dangerous lightning.

The weekend will be steamy with more storms. Saturday looks partly sunny with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms, which could be severe. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with heat indexes approaching 100.

Sunday be partly cloudy, sizzling and muggy with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat indexes of more than 100. While there may be a storm Sunday afternoon and evening, it’s only a 20% chance, Prinzivalli said.

Saturday: Partly sunny and steamy with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index upper 90s to near 100.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 20% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index of more than 100.

