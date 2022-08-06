WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Local News » Many Maryland counties experiencing…

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 6, 2022, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise.

Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.

According to the most recent data, most of the suburban Maryland counties in our area have crossed the threshold into high COVID-19 community levels. Those include Montgomery, Prince Georges, Charles and Howard counties.

Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties remain at medium COVID-19 community levels, along with D.C., and Fairfax, Arlington, and Alexandria counties in Virginia.

Loudoun County in Virginia remains the only area county maintaining a low community level.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 community levels for counties around D.C. based on CDC data, which is uploaded weekly. The most recent data is from August 4.

Washington, D.C.

Level: Medium
Case rate per 100,000 population: 155.01
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 10.2
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 5.8%

Virginia

Arlington County
Level: Medium
Case rate per 100,000 population: 316.4
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 6.6
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 4.9%

Fairfax County
Level: Medium
Case rate per 100,000 population 206.36
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 6.6
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 4.9%

Loudoun County
Level: Low
Case rate per 100,000 population: 191.29
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 6.6
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 4.9%

Prince William County
Level: Medium
Case rate per 100,000 population: 237.28
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 3
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 3.9%

Maryland

Montgomery County
Level: High
Case rate per 100,000 population: 218.33
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 10.2
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 5.8%

Prince George’s County
Level: High
Case rate per 100,000 population: 238.31
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 10.2
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 5.8%

Howard County
Level: High
Case rate per 100,000 population: 201.42
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 11.9
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 5.7%

Charles County
Level: High
Case rate per 100,000 population: 229.7
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 10.2
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 5.8%

Anne Arundel County
Level: Medium
Case rate per 100,000 population: 164.18
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000: 11.9
% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 5.7%

Deaths still remain a fraction of the peaks we saw in the area this past winter.

D.C. has been averaging around one death per day for the last week, while Maryland hovers around four deaths per day.

Virginia has seen a slight uptick to 19 deaths a day, but that is still a fraction of this year’s February peak of around 139 deaths a day.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up