Hot August day on tap with isolated showers possible west of DC

Another hot August day is on tap and it will feel as if it is 100 degrees, but the chance of pop-up afternoon showers Sunday afternoon is just 30%.

Another hot August day is on tap and it will feel as if it is 100 degrees, but the chance of pop-up afternoon showers Sunday afternoon is just 30%.

“We are going to see those temperatures keep rising to the low- to mid 90s, a little warmer than yesterday, but with the same amount of humidity. It’s going to feel over 100 degrees,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said early Sunday.

Any rain the D.C. region receives will stay west of D.C. as that heat index climbs.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures in both D.C. and Baltimore to be around 92.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through early this week along with the possibility for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/92MSXf7ekk — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) Aug. 7, 2022

The chance for isolated showers stays at 30% for Monday, but goes up to 40% on Tuesday and 70% on Wednesday, Ricketts said.

Forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance 30% chance of afternoon storms. Highs: Low 90s. Heat index: Around 100.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, sticky. Lows: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Highs: Low- to mid 90s. Heat index: Lower 100s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to party sunny with 40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs: Low- to mid 90s. Heat index: Lower 100s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, 70% chance of storms, some strong. Highs: Low 90s. Heat index: Near 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers, chances of rain decrease through the day. Highs: Near 90.

Current conditions:

Power outages: