WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Collier wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 22, 2022, 9:37 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Collier wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.