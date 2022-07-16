Scattered storms could ‘pack a punch’ in DC area this weekend

The D.C. area is likely in for a wet weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected to begin Saturday afternoon.

The D.C. area is likely in for a wet weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected to begin Saturday afternoon.

Showers are possible Saturday morning with heavier storms in the afternoon that could “pack a punch,” StormTeam4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Scattered storms are expected to come through Saturday afternoon and evening. Draper warned that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Watch for potential flooding, high winds and hail.

The thunderstorms will be more widespread than last week’s storms, StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

It’s going to be a hot one with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and humidity increasing throughout the day. Even with the rain in the forecast, Draper said there will be “plenty of dry time” with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day,

StormTeam4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said a stalled front to the south will continue to keep the weather in the area unsettled for the next several days.

There’s an even higher chance of storms popping up late in the day on Sunday. Some of those storms could continue overnight.

The chance of storms holds through Monday but the weather should dry up by Tuesday.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Showers possible prior to noon, scattered storms and showers in the PM, humid, partly sunny. Temps: Mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with PM storms, some strong and lasting late. Temps: Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with PM storms, some strong to severe with heavy rain. Temps: Mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid. Temps: Around 90.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.