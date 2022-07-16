RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Home » Local News » Scattered storms could 'pack…

Scattered storms could ‘pack a punch’ in DC area this weekend

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 7:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. area is likely in for a wet weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected to begin Saturday afternoon.

Showers are possible Saturday morning with heavier storms in the afternoon that could “pack a punch,” StormTeam4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Scattered storms are expected to come through Saturday afternoon and evening. Draper warned that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Watch for potential flooding, high winds and hail.

The thunderstorms will be more widespread than last week’s storms, StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

It’s going to be a hot one with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and humidity increasing throughout the day. Even with the rain in the forecast, Draper said there will be “plenty of dry time” with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day,

StormTeam4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said a stalled front to the south will continue to keep the weather in the area unsettled for the next several days.

There’s an even higher chance of storms popping up late in the day on Sunday. Some of those storms could continue overnight.

The chance of storms holds through Monday but the weather should dry up by Tuesday.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Showers possible prior to noon, scattered storms and showers in the PM, humid, partly sunny. Temps: Mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with PM storms, some strong and lasting late. Temps: Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with PM storms, some strong to severe with heavy rain. Temps: Mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid. Temps: Around 90.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up