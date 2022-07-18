Maryland man arrested after choking police K-9 in Fauquier County

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement officer animal and driving under the influence of drugs, among other charges, following a police pursuit in Fauquier County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement officer animal and driving under the influence of drugs, among other charges, following a police pursuit in Fauquier County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 5:28 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a lookout for a possible intoxicated driver on Route 17 heading toward Bealeton from Stafford County. The caller provided a license plate that matched a plate from an earlier carjacking in Stafford County.

Deputies eventually located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Marsh and Schoolhouse roads area in Bealeton. The driver eventually stopped near Marsh Road and Station Drive, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver refused to exit the car, and after numerous verbal commands from deputies, a police K-9 named Bane was deployed. The driver continued to resist arrest and began choking Bane.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Kevin Spriggs of Landover, Maryland, was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in a Sunday Facebook post stated K-9 Bane “is OK.”

Spriggs was charged with possession of stolen goods, obstruction of justice, eluding, driving without a license (second offense), driving under the influence of drugs and attempting to maim/kill a law enforcement animal.

Stafford County also charged Spriggs with grand larceny for the incident that occurred in their jurisdiction.