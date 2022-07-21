Ground stop lifted after drone reported near Reagan National Airport

Some flights are delayed after a ground stop was issued at Reagan National Airport because of a drone in the area.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued the ground stop around 1:30 p.m. It has since been lifted, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The airport said it’s aware of reports of the drone sighting. It impacted arrivals and departures, and anyone flying is urged to check with airlines for up-to-date travel information.

FlightAware reports 110 delays and eight cancellations at Reagan National as of Thursday afternoon.