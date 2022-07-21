WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Ground stop lifted after drone reported near Reagan National Airport

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 21, 2022, 2:23 PM

Some flights are delayed after a ground stop was issued at Reagan National Airport because of a drone in the area.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued the ground stop around 1:30 p.m. It has since been lifted, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The airport said it’s aware of reports of the drone sighting. It impacted arrivals and departures, and anyone flying is urged to check with airlines for up-to-date travel information.

FlightAware reports 110 delays and eight cancellations at Reagan National as of Thursday afternoon.

 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

