Deputy who shot, killed suspect in Montgomery Co. identified

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 3:00 PM

The deputy who shot and killed a man in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on July 20 has been identified.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said Tuesday that Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff III Domenic Mash, a 9 1/2-year veteran, shot and killed the 35-year-old man as he was being served an arrest warrant.

On July 20 at about 9:30 a.m., Mash, along with U.S. marshals and county sheriff deputies from the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, were serving an arrest warrant for a man wanted for not appearing in court in connection with a 2020 home invasion.

When they arrived at the house on Garth Terrace — near Maryland Route 355 and Watkins Mill Road — the man attempted to escape through a window with a knife. Authorities tried and failed to subdue him with a Taser, Sheriff Darren Popkin said at the time, before Mash fired the fatal shots.

Another man was shot as he was attempting to get the suspect to surrender. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released, according to a previous press release.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. Authorities have not yet identified the man Mash fatally shot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore Field Office will investigate the shooting. It will then be referred to the state’s attorney’s office.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadiwos Abedje

